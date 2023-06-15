All core stats in Diablo 4 and what do they mean

Diablo 4 is a solid refinement of the dungeon-crawling looter RPG formula that catapulted the series to unbridled success. The latest installment in Blizzard's acclaimed franchise goes all out on every level. From richly detailed visuals to crunchy combat, it ticks most boxes for players. Overall, it is the fundamentals that make or break the game. In other words, it's the RPG elements.

Diablo 4 has a set of core stats that players will build their character around. These inherent traits can be increased as the character levels up and are crucial as they can make or break builds. Newcomers to the franchise or the genre should know what each stat means.

What core stats matter the most in Diablo 4?

The core stats in the game are as follows:

Strength: Affects physical resilience. Increases Armor by +1 per stat increase

Intelligence: Affected by the Res value. Increases All Resistance by +0.05% per point

Willpower: Enhances survivability. Increases Healing Received by +0.1% and Overpower Damage +0.25% for every stat gain. In simple terms, Overpower Damage is bonus damage incurred on top of base attack damage

Dexterity: Boosts the character's effectiveness in terms of luck. Increases Dodge chance by +0.01% for every point

Now let's look at how each class benefits from certain stats. Note that for certain characters, core stats also grant bonuses to other traits. There are a total of five classes in Diablo 4:

Barbarian: Strength, Willpower, and Dexterity increases Skill Damage by +0.1%, Resource Generation by +0.3%, and Critical Strike chance by +0.02%, respectively per stat

Sorcerer: Intelligence, Willpower, and Dexterity boost Skill Damage by +0.1%, Resource Generation by +0.3%, and Critical Strike chance by +0.02%, respectively per stat

Druid: Willpower, Intelligence, and Dexterity improves Skill Damage by +0.1%, Resource Generation by +0.3%, and Critical Strike chance by +0.02%, respectively per stat

Rogue: Dexterity, Strength, and Intelligence enhances Skill Damage by +0.1%, Resource Generation by +0.3%, and Critical Strike chance by +0.02%, respectively per stat

Necromancer: Intelligence, Willpower, and Dexterity boost Skill Damage by +0.1%, Resource Generation by +0.3%, and Critical Strike chance by +0.02%, respectively per stat

Note that Skill Damage refers to damage dealt by equipped skills. Resource Generation governs how fast resources or "energy" like Mana (for Sorcerer) or Fury (for Barbaria) recover; these are needed to cast spells and skills. Finally, Critical Strike chance is the probability for the character to perform Critical Hits.

As such, it is advisable to build upon each character with the stats they benefit the most from. As an example, a Sorcerer will not benefit much from Strength as its damage comes from Intelligence. Plus, Sorcerers excel in magic, so they are bound to demolish foes before they can close the gap, to begin with.

With that said, let's take a look at the base stat makeup for each class in Diablo 4:

Barbarian: 10 Strength, 7 Intelligence, 7 Willpower, and 8 Dexterity,

Sorcerer: 7 Strength, 10 Intelligence, 8 Willpower, and 7 Dexterity

Druid: 7 Strength, 8 Intelligence, 10 Willpower, and 7 Dexterity

Rogue: 7 Strength, 7 Intelligence, 8 Willpower, and 10 Dexterity

Necromancer: 7 Strength, 10 Intelligence, 8 Willpower, and 7 Dexterity

Players can gain stat points by leveling up and interacting with the Altars of Lilith. Various armors and items also grant bonuses to stats, including Legendary ones, which offer huge buffs.

Diablo 4 is available on PC, PS4, XB1, PS5, and XSX|S platforms.

