What is the least played class in Diablo 4?

One of the strengths of Diablo 4 so far has been its class system. Currently, players can choose from five different classes before tackling the unforgiving world of Sanctuary. These selections include Rogue, Barbarian, Druid, Sorcerer, and Necromancer. Each class offers unique ways to play due to their strengths, weaknesses, skills, and varying playstyles.

However, not all classes are created equal, and in the days since its release, Diablo 4's players have debated which one is the least favored or used. This issue has both united and caused some division in the fanbase.

Druid suffers as the least played class in Diablo 4

While there's no data to ascertain this claim, several people have speculated that the Druid has been the least popular class so far in the latest installment of this popular RPG game. In fact, it is mentioned several times in this Subreddit thread. While Reddit user u/ratchetyy, who originally started the discussion, claimed that the Druid might be a popular class, several responses refute that statement.

Reddit user u/Tomatough simply cited the Druid's cold reception during Diablo 4's beta tests as evidence for labeling it the least-played class. Additionally, they criticized the class as not aesthetically pleasing, contributing to why players might not go for it.

Another user named u/Pixiwish agrees that aesthetics are important and points out that the Druid is not appealing due to its character design. In fact, several more replies under this comment share the sentiment.

Meanwhile, Reddit user u/KingLeil pointed out that the Druid just doesn't receive enough attention, and the lack of exposure for this class ultimately contributes to low pick rates. They point out that Diablo 4's Druids are not as popular since there aren't as many videos about them compared to the other classes, and people who make class guides have not created enough for it to gain traction and ultimately end up as a top-choice.

Another Reddit user named u/soultks agrees that the Druid is just nowhere near as good mechanically compared to the Rogue, Barbarian, Necromancer, and Sorcerer. They pointed out that it's being nerfed in Diablo 4 for no good reason, making it the most mediocre among all the class options.

However, some players were quick to defend the class in question. Reddit user u/Sergiott97 posted a question asking if the reputation of the Druid was indeed that abysmal. In response, several users were quick to sing its praises.

Both u/F1-Chad and u/lebeaubrun talk about how the Druid is a decent class but struggles in the earlier parts of the game. It would also be unwise to assume that these two Reddit users are the only supporters of this class.

While we can only assume the Druid is the least played class based on a few comments on Reddit threads, we will probably receive some precise data once the first season of Diablo 4 ends and the numbers for each class are revealed.

Poll : 0 votes