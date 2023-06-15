How to get Legendary drops in Diablo 4

Diablo 4's gameplay revolves around loot that can be obtained by completing specific objectives or killing high-profile enemies. Drops are mostly randomized and may vary from Common to Legendary in rarity. They include elements such as currency, weapons, equipment, and other items that can be used to increase the players' stats.

The game follows a random generator (RNG) system for drops, meaning that every time an objective is completed, the title is highly likely to offer different loot. This article will cover methods to guarantee Legendary drops in Diablo 4.

Note: This article represents the personal opinion of the author.

Legendary drops guide for Diablo 4

Legendary drops are significantly harder to obtain than their other variants because of their rarity. It is improbable that players will receive them until they reach level 20. However, once they do, Diablo 4 will reward them with a few Legendary items when they reach level 20. This will grant gamers a head start and help them complete the subsequent quests with ease.

Legendary items come with various perks, along with the ability to enhance the health, resistance, speed, damage, and other statistics of both the character and weapon of the character.

The methods to get Legendary drops after level 20 in Diablo 4 are as follows:

1) Participating in World Events

You can participate in World Events, which can be found in the red circle around the map. Completing their objectives will grant you Oval, a currency that can be exchanged with a vendor. This will allow you to obtain an item with a high chance of turning into Legendary.

2) Reconnecting to the game

Regions in Diablo 4 reset after a specific time span. However, sometimes you may find that an area drops Legendary loot after you defeat a horde of enemies, but it does not reset frequently.

You can sign out of this game and log back in to forcefully reset the region. This will allow you to respawn its enemies, and you'll get to kill them numerous times to guarantee Legendary drops.

3) Rejoining the party

This technique is useful for players completing the campaign in a group. To use this method, the host of a party must leave it and join another teammate. This will force the desired area to reset and spawn back its group of enemies, increasing the probability of getting Legendary drops.

