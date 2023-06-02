Diablo 4 “queued for game start game” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Diablo 4’s early access period for Deluxe and Ultimate edition owners of the game seems to be facing a massive surge of log-ins making many in the community face performance issues with the title. One of the most popular issues is with queue time and how players are being kept on the queue time screen showing that it might take them hours to log into the game.

This usually occurs when there are more log-ins when compared to the server’s overall capacity, and on a positive note, it goes to show just how many in the community were actually waiting to finally get their hands on the RPG.

As it’s a server-related issue, there isn’t much of a permanent fix for the “queued for game start game” error in Diablo 4 apart from a few workarounds that you can try to possibly speed up queue time by a fair bit.

Today’s guide will go over how you will be able to deal with the “queued for game start game” error in Diablo 4 and try and lessen the queue time as much as possible.

How to speed up “Queued for Login” in Diablo 4

As mentioned, there is no permanent fix that you will be able to try out to deal with the “queued for game start game” error in Diablo 4 apart from a few workarounds that can look to speed up the queue time.

1) Logging in during low surge periods

As the issue usually occurs when there is a significantly higher amount of logins in the game which far surpasses the server capacity, the best thing you can do is to wait it out. Trying to log back in when there is a significantly lower number of players making their way into the servers will be one of the best ways of dealing with it.

Moreover, while it might not seem like a more viable solution, Blizzard will be increasing their server capacities soon and it’s just a matter of time till the game is capable of allowing more players to log in, hence, you will need to wait it out.

2) Restart the game

While it may not seem like the most viable solution, many in the community have noticed that restarting Diablo 4 seems to have worked and it was able to help them speed up the queue and decrease the wait time significantly.

If you are stuck in queue for hours, then you will not be losing out on much if you just restart the game on your consoles or on PC via Battle.net.

3) Resetting your router

It’s also likely that the fault might be from your end, and your internet connection is the one creating all the login and performance issues like the “Unable to find a valid license” 315306 error code.

You can try and fix it by restarting your router which will change the gateway. Clearing out your cache is also another thing that you can look into.

If you are still facing issues with loin after following the above-mentioned steps, then you will be required to contact Blizzard Support. There you can register a complain, and the support team will reach out to you afterward.

