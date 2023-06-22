How to play Modern Warfare 2 for free in Season 4

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is a pay-to-play title released by Activision a few weeks before Warzone 2. It offers players various game modes and maps in smaller lobbies, creating a fast-paced multiplayer experience on the battlefield. Fortunately, the publisher is allowing players to play the game free of cost for a few days with the new seasonal update.

Modern Warfare 2 has been announced as a free-to-play title from June 22, 2023, to June 26, 2023. You can play the game without spending money to access different weapons, maps, and modes. The announcement also contains information about access limitations alongside compelling purchase offers.

This article will highlight the latest method to play Modern Warfare 2 for free in Season 4.

How to access Modern Warfare 2 during the free-to-play event

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Get the latest intel

bit.ly/S04-FreeTrial An action-packed weekend featuring new Season 04 maps is ahead. Enjoy #MWII Multiplayer for free starting June 22Get the latest intel An action-packed weekend featuring new Season 04 maps is ahead. Enjoy #MWII Multiplayer for free starting June 22 📆 Get the latest intel👇bit.ly/S04-FreeTrial https://t.co/xHlW8oSDz9

Activision introduces changes and playable content with almost every seasonal and mid-seasonal update. The multiplayer title is a staple part of the series with its story mode and an option to go online and play against real players. However, a large section of the community engages with the free-to-play battle royale counterpart.

Here is how you can play Modern Warfare 2 for free during the free-to-play event.

You must start the platform you wish to use (Steam or Battle.net on PC).

You must search for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 on the platform.

You can now download the game and place it in the required directory.

You have to wait till the game is properly updated and installed.

You can now click on play to experience the Season 4 update in Modern Warfare 2.

Note that the free-to-play event will have a set of limitations on playable content in the multiplayer title. The developers are trying to push brand-new Season 4 content through this event which will constitute most of the available game modes and maps.

What are the maps and game modes available in the free-to-play event?

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Stand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty SEASON 04 IS HERE. Vondel, increased health in Warzone, new MP maps, Battle Pass and so much moreStand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII , available now SEASON 04 IS HERE. Vondel, increased health in Warzone, new MP maps, Battle Pass and so much more 🔥 Stand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII, available now 💪 https://t.co/IStz7phNtS

Here is the full list of all the maps and game modes that will be unlocked during the free-to-play event:

6v6 Core Maps: Mercado Las Almas, Shipment, Dome, Embassy, Farm 18, Shoothouse, Al Bagra Fortress, Breenbergh Hotel, Kunstenaar District, and Showdown.

Mercado Las Almas, Shipment, Dome, Embassy, Farm 18, Shoothouse, Al Bagra Fortress, Breenbergh Hotel, Kunstenaar District, and Showdown. Battle Maps: Ahkdar Village, Guijarro, Mawizeh Marsh.

Ahkdar Village, Guijarro, Mawizeh Marsh. Core Modes: Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Grind, Search and Destroy.

Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Grind, Search and Destroy. Hardcore and Third Person Modes: Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Hardpoint, Domination, and Grind.

Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Hardpoint, Domination, and Grind. Party Modes: Gun Game, All or Nothing, One in the Chamber, and Infected.

Gun Game, All or Nothing, One in the Chamber, and Infected. Battle Map Modes: Ground War, Invasion, Search & Destroy, and Prisoner Rescue.

Ground War, Invasion, Search & Destroy, and Prisoner Rescue. Core Playlists: HC Shipment 24/7, Third Person Moshpit, Showdown 24/7, Shipment 24/7, 6v6 MP Moshpit, 6v6 Search & Destroy, and Party Modes.

HC Shipment 24/7, Third Person Moshpit, Showdown 24/7, Shipment 24/7, 6v6 MP Moshpit, 6v6 Search & Destroy, and Party Modes. Battle Map Playlists: Ground War/Invasion Moshpit, 12v12 Search & Destroy, and Prisoner Rescue.

Players can purchase the multiplayer title at major discounts across all supported platforms. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.

