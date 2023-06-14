All weapon changes in Warzone 2 Season 4 patch

The much-awaited patch for Season 4 of Warzone 2 has finally dropped. Numerous elements in the game are undergoing changes, and the developers have taken bold steps to introduce new lines of weaponry. Furthermore, intense balance changes have been implemented in the patch to maintain healthy and competitive integrity in the game.

From introducing novel maps to making minor tweaks to adjust bugs in the game, Season 4 is introducing five brand new operators and three new weapons. Read on for a detailed description of all the weapon changes that have come forward with the latest patch.

How to unlock the newest weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4?

The introduction of three brand-new weapons in the loot pool is a cause for excitement for Warzone players. The developers surely keep a close watch on the community's response to the game, for this addition is not just a breath of fresh air but quite meta-defining.

The latest additions to the weapons roster include:

1) Tempus Razorback: Assault Rifle

Tempus Razorback: Assault Rifle (Image via Activision)

Featuring a bullpup design, the Tempus Armament Assault Rifle is in a class of its own. Paired with state-of-the-art frame vibration control, this weapon promises players a smooth and controllable experience. It carries 5.56 ammunition and will definitely be a menace to go against. Players can unlock it in Battle Pass Sector D13.

2) ISO 45: Submachine Gun

ISO 45: Submachine Gun (Image via Activision)

Bolstering the stopping power of .45 Auto rounds, the ISO 45 is the latest addition to the submachine gun cluster of weapons. It boasts impressive dominance in the field with a very high rate of fire and high damage. Players can unlock this beast of a weapon in Battle Pass Sector D19.

3) Tonfa: Melee

Tonfa: Melee (Image via Activision)

An interesting addition to the weapon cluster, the Tonfa is a hard-polymer edgeless melee weapon. It delivers high damage and blunt-force trauma without any dulling or breaking. Versatile in its own way, the Tonfa is a great weapon to carry around if you want to bonk on some heads. It can be unlocked via Assault on the Vondel event.

What are the weapon balance changes in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4?

The developers for Warzone 2 have put a great deal of thought into balancing the nature of weapons and the gunplay associated with this popular battle royale. The implemented changes allow for a more consistent and reliable gunfight experience among players in Warzone 2. Here is the list of changes that have been made to the weapons in the latest patch:

Battle Rifles

1) Cronen Squall | Full Auto

Bullets to Kill increased by 2

Maximum Damage increased

Minimum Damage added

2) Cronen Squall | Semi-Auto

Bullets to Kill increased by 1

Maximum Damage decreased

Minimum Damage increased

Shotguns

1) Bryson 800

Minimum Damage decreased

Head Multiplier increased

Neck Multiplier increased

Upper Torso Multiplier increased

Arm Multipliers increased

Leg Multipliers increased

2) Bryson 890

Minimum Damage decreased

Head Multiplier increased

Neck Multiplier increased

Upper Torso Multiplier increased

Arm Multipliers increased

Leg Multipliers increased

3) Expedite 12

Minimum Damage added

Leg Multipliers increased

4) KV Broadside

Mid Damage decreased

5) Lockwood 300

Minimum Damage decreased

Head Multiplier increased

Neck Multiplier increased

Upper Torso Multiplier increased

Arm Multipliers increased

Leg Multipliers increased

Hip to ADS Spread transition speed increased

Becomes accurate faster after aiming down sights

Mid Damage Ranges increased

Mid Damage decreased slightly

Submachine Guns

1) Fennec 45

Bullets to Kill decreased by 1

Attachments

1) FTAC Siege

Akimbo FTAC Siege (NEW)

Unlock through in-game Challenge: 25 Hip Fire Operator kills with the FTAC Siege

2) Kastov-74u

KSTV-17 Barrel (NEW)

Added to Kastov-74u progression, replaces 5.45 Tracer at Level 9

Players who have progressed beyond this level will have it retroactively granted to their account following the launch of Season 4

3) KV Broadside

12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath

Close-range Damage increased slightly

Follow Sportskeeda for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's latest updates and beginner-friendly guides.

