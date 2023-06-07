Warzone 2 is to reportedly be renamed in Season 4

Based on recent leaks by Task Force Leakers 141, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is reportedly receiving a rename with the Season 4 update. According to sources, the title will be renamed Call of Duty: Warzone. This data was derived from various leaked Season 4 posters suggesting that the characters '2.0' will be removed from the game's title altogether moving forward.

Warzone 2.0 is the successor of the iconic battle royale title Warzone. It was launched in November 2022, and since then, the game has been through three Season updates. Each Season saw the addition of new content, including game modes, weapons, Operators, and Ranked Play.

However, the upcoming Season 4 update reportedly has drastic changes under its belt for the game.

What is Warzone 2 getting renamed to in Season 4?

With Season 4 just around the corner, various leaks have surfaced. However, this update will be different from the previous ones. Among the list of leaked content, one change that has caught the attention of players is the name of the game. All leaked artworks from Season 4 point towards a potential name change for the title.

Previously, Task Force Leakers 141 shared several intriguing insights about the upcoming update, including the new map 'Vondel' and the various locations therein. However, on all this leaked material, one consistent thing was the logo for Warzone 2.0, which spelled out "Call of Duty: Warzone" with no sight of the characters "2.0" at the end.

Upon Twitter users bringing attention to the changed logo, Task Force 141 Leakers stated:

"Its no longer called warzone 2.0 from season 4. Just Warzone, thats why the logo has changed."

This isn't the first time Activision has moved forward with a rename for their Call of Duty games. Right after WZ 2's launch on November 16, 2022, the original title was renamed Warzone Caldera and remains so.

This is all there is to know about the potential name change for Warzone 2 at the moment. However, it is worth noting that these are merely rumors based on leaks and are not official announcements. Hence, they are to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and WZ 2 Season 3 Reloaded is live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

