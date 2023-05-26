Best Modern Warfare 2 graphics settings for Xbox Series X|S

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 arrived with major upgrades and pleasantly surprised those who played the prequel. Taking advantage of the prowess of current-gen consoles and the new engine, it delivered amazing results on the graphical front.

PC players can tinker with their graphics settings endlessly, but those on console don't have that much freedom. Xbox Series X|S, for example, allows for limited adjustments to the title's graphics.

Although Modern Warfare 2 is a casual first-person shooter, it can be competitive at times, especially during Ranked Play. In such circumstances, players must prioritize smooth and consistent framerates as well as clear visibility.

This guide will take a closer look at the best possible graphics settings for Modern Warfare 2 on the Xbox Series X|S.

Best graphics settings for Modern Warfare 2 on Xbox Series X|S in Season 3 Reloaded

The game already runs quite well on Xbox Series X|S, but there is always scope for further improvement. You can choose to play with either 120 FPS or 60 FPS. The 60 FPS mode prioritizes resolution and image quality over framerates, while the 120 FPS mode gives you high framerates at the cost of compromised resolution and image quality.

Unless you are playing Campaign or Raid mode, it is recommended that you switch to the 120 FPS mode for the best possible experience. You can tweak the following settings in Modern Warfare 2 on Xbox Series X|S accordingly:

Details & Textures

On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off

Post Processing Effects

World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: 0.00

0.00 Depth of Field: Off

Off FidelityFX CAS: On

On FidelityFX CAS Strength: 50

View

120 Hz Refresh Rate: On

On Field of View (FOV): 90 – 120 (As per personal preference, but recommended to set it above 90)

90 – 120 (As per personal preference, but recommended to set it above 90) ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide 3rd Person Field of View: 90

90 1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3rd Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3rd Person ADS Transition: Personal preference

Personal preference Default Spectator Camera: Personal preference

Once you have adjusted these graphics settings, navigate to the Interface menu. Scroll down to Color Customization and tweak the settings as shown below:

Color Filter: Filter 2

Filter 2 Color Filter Target: Both

Both World Color Intensity: 100

100 Interface Color Intensity: 100

These are the most optimal settings to use on Xbox Series X|S as of Season 3 Reloaded. You may also tweak your monitor/TV settings to get better colors and visibility.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded are live. The update is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

