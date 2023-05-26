Best Modern Warfare 2 settings for PC: Video and graphics settings explored

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most visually appealing games as of 2023. Infinity Ward went above and beyond to introduce next-gen graphical technologies that help bring the title's world to life. Although the shooter is fairly optimized for PCs, playing it at maxed-out graphics settings won't give players the best possible experience.

Since Modern Warfare 2 is a first-person shooter, framerates should be prioritized over visual fidelity. However, that doesn't mean that one should play the game at the lowest possible settings, as it would result in a poor visual experience.

What graphics settings to use to get optimal PC experience in Season 3 Reloaded of Modern Warfare 2

When it comes to first-person shooters like Modern Warfare 2, the goal should be to achieve clear visuals and high framerates. While some graphics settings do make the game visually appealing and cinematic, they might reduce the overall visibility of targets and lower the FPS. Hence, proper optimization becomes a must for those who want the best of both framerates and graphics.

Before getting started with this guide, players are advised to update their GPU drivers to the latest version. This will bring in updated profiles for the game and mitigate several performance issues. Once this is done, they should load up the game and wait for the shaders to finish compiling.

When all the above steps are completed, players should use the following settings for the most optimal experience in Modern Warfare 2.

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor: Select your monitor

Select your monitor Display Adaptor: Select your GPU

Select your GPU Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate

Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate Display Resolution: Select your monitor's maximum resolution

Select your monitor's maximum resolution Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-Sync (Gameplay): Off

Off V-Sync (Menus): Off

Off Custom Framerate Limit: Custom

Custom Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200

200 Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60

60 Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15

15 Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: 50 (personal preference)

50 (personal preference) Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off

Off Focused Mode: Off

Off High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off

Quality

Global Quality

Quality Presets: Custom

Custom Render Resolution: 100

100 Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX CAS

FidelityFX CAS FidelityFX CAS Strength: 50

50 Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X

SMAA T2X Anti-Aliasing Quality: High

High Video Memory Scale: 85

Details & Textures

Texture Resolution: Normal

Normal Texture Filter Anisotropic: High

High Nearby Level of Detail: Low

Low Distant Level of Detail: Low

Low Clutter Draw Distance: Short

Short Particle Quality: High

High Particle Quality Level: Normal

Normal Bullet Impacts: On

On Persistent Damage Layers: Off

Off Shader Quality: Medium

Medium Tessellation: Off

Off On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off

Off Streaming Quality: Normal

Normal Volumetric Quality: Low

Low Deferred Physics Quality: Off

Off Water Quality: Default

Shadow & Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution: Normal

Normal Screen Space Shadows: Off

Off Spot Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Cache Spot Shadows: On

On Spot Cache: High

High Particle Lighting: Normal

Normal Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Screen Space Reflections: Normal

Normal Static Reflection Quality: Low

Low Weather Grid Volumes: Off

Post Processing Effects

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On

On Depth of Field: Off

Off World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: 0.00

View

Field of View

Field of View: 90 – 120 (As per personal preference, but recommended to set it above 90)

90 – 120 (As per personal preference, but recommended to set it above 90) ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide Vehicle Field of View: Wide

Camera

1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3rd Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3rd Person ADS Transition: Personal preference

Personal preference Default Spectator Camera: Personal preference

These settings will deliver the most optimal experience in Modern Warfare 2 as of Season 3 Reloaded. Once these settings are applied, players are recommended to restart the shaders installation to mitigate any potential issues.

It is worth noting that depending on one's hardware, these settings will vary and provide different results. However, for many, these settings will deliver clear visuals and high framerates.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is live. The update is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

