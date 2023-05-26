Best Modern Warfare 2 settings for PC: Video and graphics settings explored

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most visually appealing games as of 2023. Infinity Ward went above and beyond to introduce next-gen graphical technologies that help bring the title's world to life. Although the shooter is fairly optimized for PCs, playing it at maxed-out graphics settings won't give players the best possible experience.
Since Modern Warfare 2 is a first-person shooter, framerates should be prioritized over visual fidelity. However, that doesn't mean that one should play the game at the lowest possible settings, as it would result in a poor visual experience.
What graphics settings to use to get optimal PC experience in Season 3 Reloaded of Modern Warfare 2
When it comes to first-person shooters like Modern Warfare 2, the goal should be to achieve clear visuals and high framerates. While some graphics settings do make the game visually appealing and cinematic, they might reduce the overall visibility of targets and lower the FPS. Hence, proper optimization becomes a must for those who want the best of both framerates and graphics.
Before getting started with this guide, players are advised to update their GPU drivers to the latest version. This will bring in updated profiles for the game and mitigate several performance issues. Once this is done, they should load up the game and wait for the shaders to finish compiling.
When all the above steps are completed, players should use the following settings for the most optimal experience in Modern Warfare 2.
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Display Monitor: Select your monitor
- Display Adaptor: Select your GPU
- Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate
- Display Resolution: Select your monitor's maximum resolution
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
- V-Sync (Menus): Off
- Custom Framerate Limit: Custom
- Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200
- Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60
- Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: 50 (personal preference)
- Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off
- Focused Mode: Off
- High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off
Quality
Global Quality
- Quality Presets: Custom
- Render Resolution: 100
- Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX CAS
- FidelityFX CAS Strength: 50
- Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
- Video Memory Scale: 85
Details & Textures
- Texture Resolution: Normal
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: High
- Nearby Level of Detail: Low
- Distant Level of Detail: Low
- Clutter Draw Distance: Short
- Particle Quality: High
- Particle Quality Level: Normal
- Bullet Impacts: On
- Persistent Damage Layers: Off
- Shader Quality: Medium
- Tessellation: Off
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off
- Streaming Quality: Normal
- Volumetric Quality: Low
- Deferred Physics Quality: Off
- Water Quality: Default
Shadow & Lighting
- Shadow Map Resolution: Normal
- Screen Space Shadows: Off
- Spot Shadow Quality: Medium
- Cache Spot Shadows: On
- Spot Cache: High
- Particle Lighting: Normal
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Normal
- Static Reflection Quality: Low
- Weather Grid Volumes: Off
Post Processing Effects
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On
- Depth of Field: Off
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Film Grain: 0.00
View
Field of View
- Field of View: 90 – 120 (As per personal preference, but recommended to set it above 90)
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Wide
- Vehicle Field of View: Wide
Camera
- 1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
- 3rd Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
- 3rd Person ADS Transition: Personal preference
- Default Spectator Camera: Personal preference
These settings will deliver the most optimal experience in Modern Warfare 2 as of Season 3 Reloaded. Once these settings are applied, players are recommended to restart the shaders installation to mitigate any potential issues.
It is worth noting that depending on one's hardware, these settings will vary and provide different results. However, for many, these settings will deliver clear visuals and high framerates.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is live. The update is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.