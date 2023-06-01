Warzone 2's brand new map 'Vondel' is reportedly coming in Season 4

According to popular Call of Duty news sources, ModernWarzone and GNGNewsCOD, Warzone 2 will see the addition of a new map called 'Vondel' in the upcoming Season 4 update. The sources claim the map will be accessible in both Battle Royale and DMZ modes. Although details about the map are limited at the moment, a lot has been revealed that gives fans an idea of what to expect at its release.

Warzone 2 initially launched with the map Al Mazrah in Season 1, the series's second-largest battle royale map. Following its launch, Ashika Island, a Resurgence map, arrived in the game with Season 2. Although no new maps were added in Season 3, the recent claims suggest Vondel will join the map pool with the Season 4 update.

Everything that Warzone 2 fans need to know about the upcoming map 'Vondel'

The upcoming map of Vondel is set in the Netherlands. Fans of the franchise who have played Modern Warfare 2's campaign will be familiar with the location as the game takes you through the breathtaking streets of the country for a brief moment. The map is said to be a Resurgence map, meaning it will be much smaller in scale compared to the Al Mazrah.

It is worth noting here that although the official dimensions of the map are yet to be revealed, sources claim the map to be bigger than Ashika Island. Based on the data, it will feature a lot of real-life locations that fans from the country could relate to.

Vondel is developed by Beenox, responsible for creating the iconic and fan-favorite Resurgence map 'Rebirth Island' in Call of Duty: Warzone (now renamed Warzone Caldera). Since the developers are the same, players can expect a similar flow of pace and gameplay. As for its release date, the map is set to arrive on June 14, 2023, with the launch of Season 4.

This is all there is to know about the upcoming map of Vondel in Warzone 2.

