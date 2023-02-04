How big is Al Mazrah compared to Ashika Island in Warzone 2?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 recently unveiled its latest Resurgence map, Ashika Island. It is based on a small Japanese island with notable locations such as Tsuki Castle. Being a Resurgence map, it is much smaller in scale than the main Battle Royale map, Al Mazrah.

Warzone 2 Season 1 lacked content. Fans were critical of the developers for not giving them enough modes and thus devoiding them of variety; however, with the announcement of Season 2 and the return of Resurgence, players are elated and are looking forward to the upcoming map.

Among all this excitement, some fans wondered about the size of Ashika Island. Questions such as "How big is Ashika Island, and how does it fare with Al Mazrah?" have become common since its reveal.

Hence, this article will take a closer look at the size of Ashika Island and compare it to the current BR map, Al Mazrah, to answer all such questions.

Warzone 2's Al Mazrah can fit 15 Ashika Island in it

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



Via You can fit 15 “Ashika Islands” within Al MazrahVia @WuttahootGaming You can fit 15 “Ashika Islands” within Al Mazrah 😅 Via @WuttahootGaming https://t.co/vfxTnMWCRM

Al Mazrah is undoubtedly huge. It is the second largest Battle Royale map in Call of Duty's history and the biggest in the Warzone series. Blackout from Black Ops 4 still holds the first spot.

Warzone 2's Al Mazrah is roughly 7,095,838m^2 in size. On the other hand, Ashika Island only stands at 222,002m^2. Based on the calculations, 15 Ashika Islands can fit into Al Mazrah.

Ashika Island was revealed to be the second largest Resurgence map as well. The biggest is Fortune's Keep which is 240,790m^2 in area and slightly bigger than the new map.

Since both Fortune's Keep and Ashika Island are made by the same developers, it wasn't surprising to see that both maps are similar in size.

James - JGOD @JGODYT Got Curious so...



Largest to Smallest Call of Duty BR Maps



Blackout ~ 8,234,173m^2 (2870m*2870m)

Al Mazra ~ 7,095,838m^2

Caldera ~ 6,405,025m^2

Verdansk ~ 5,835,157m^2

Fortunes Keep ~ 240,790m^2

Ashika Island ~ 222,002m^2

Rebirth ~ 152,865m^2 (391m*391m) Got Curious so...Largest to Smallest Call of Duty BR MapsBlackout ~ 8,234,173m^2 (2870m*2870m)Al Mazra ~ 7,095,838m^2Caldera ~ 6,405,025m^2Verdansk ~ 5,835,157m^2Fortunes Keep ~ 240,790m^2Ashika Island ~ 222,002m^2Rebirth ~ 152,865m^2 (391m*391m) https://t.co/SHEazEd8Re

Rebirth Island from Warzone 1 retains its spot as the smallest Battle Royale map in the Call of Duty series, with a size of 152,865m^2.

The first Warzone 1 map, Verdansk, is the smallest of the main Battle Royale maps with a size of 5,835,157m^2. Meanwhile, the controversial map Caldera stands at 6,405,025m^2, making it the third largest Battle Royale map in the franchise and second largest in the Warzone titles.

However, it is essential to note here that these figures are merely estimates and may not be a hundred percent accurate. Although these are approximate values, they will correctly reflect the difference in size and give fans a proper idea of how big each of the maps are in comparison to one other.

Ashika Island arrives in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 with the Season 2 update. The upcoming Season was scheduled for launch on February 1, 2023; however, the developers announced that they would delay its launch by two weeks as they are making several changes. Hence, the new release date for Ashika Island is February 15, 2023.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are now live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

