When does Season 2 of Warzone 2 start?

The second season of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 will release soon. Fans are looking forward to a host of changes to both games. However, in terms of new content and updates, the battle royale title and its DMZ mode have received the most attention this time around.

Season 1 Reloaded for both games is in progress. This mid-season update introduced the game's iconic Call of Duty map Shipment, the first-ever Raid episode, and several other new features and changes. However, Season 1 is coming to an end.

This article looks at the Warzone 2 Season 2 release date and a brief overview of the coming changes.

Warzone 2 Season 2: Start date and previous rumors

Call of Duty @CallofDuty Season 02 will be launching on February 15. Stay tuned for additional intel. Season 02 will be launching on February 15. Stay tuned for additional intel. https://t.co/G80TiutG62

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 2 was originally scheduled to be released on February 1, 2023. However, the developers recently announced a delay in the Season update patch for two weeks, implying that the launch date for Season 2 is now February 15, 2023.

According to the official Call of Duty Twitter handle, the update has been delayed as the developers have been making "several changes" by taking inputs and feedback from the community. Most of these changes are exclusive to the battle royale game. Changes to cash loot, loadouts, shields, and backpacks are imminent, among others.

The tweet also stated that the upcoming Season would see the return of the iconic Resurgence mode, a new map, Ranked Play, weapons, and more. With all this additional content joining the title, the developers had to push back the launch to ensure that fans enjoy the game without any trouble from the first day.

Previous Warzone 2 Season 2 rumors

Based on previous leaks, Season 2 will see the return of the iconic Call of Duty map Castle. It was introduced in COD: World at War and based on a Japanese shrine. Fans also saw a modern version of the map in Vanguard. However, it is being renewed for the latest generation and seems to be arriving next Season.

Similarly, classic Modern Warfare (2019) Ronin Operator will also be seeing a comeback. The Operator in the previous iteration of the shooter title had Samurai skins that added a unique flair to the character. Since both Castle map and Ronin Operator are returning, the Season 2 Battle Pass seems Japanese-themed.

Previously, data miners leaked the upcoming Resurgence map, which appears to be a small island map with areas marked as Greenhouse, Apartments, Power Plant, Water Treatment, Residential, Shipwreck, Castle, Town Center, Industrial Ruins, Port, and Beach Club.

So far, that's all there is to know about the release date of Warzone 2 Season 2. Season 1 lacked content and had fans disappointed. However, players are now looking forward to Season 2 as the content, and the changes seem promising.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are now live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

