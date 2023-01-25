How to disable crossplay in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded

Since its launch, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has enabled crossplay functionality, allowing players on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox systems to play together in the exact match. The game supports 150 players per match, including users from various platforms. Despite this, some gamers may prefer to only play with users on their console

Crossplay wasn't always a feature in the Call of Duty series. It was added to the game starting with Modern Warfare (2019). Since then, all Call of Duty titles, Black Ops Cold War, Vanguard, and Warzone, have enabled crossplay. This feature also made its way to the two latest games from Activision, Modern Warfare 2 (2022) and Warzone 2.

A guide to turning off crossplay in PlayStation and Xbox systems for Warzone 2

In some cases, console players may not prefer to play with PC players or users of other systems. While crossplay is enabled by default, both PlayStation and Xbox owners can turn it off manually. However, PC users are out of luck as the game currently doesn't allow its users to turn off crossplay.

It is essential to note here that only PlayStation has the support to disable crossplay within the game. Whereas Xbox users will have to turn off crossplay for the entire system, meaning they won't be able to take advantage of the feature in other titles that support them until they turn it back on.

The sections below cover the steps to disable crossplay on the respective consoles.

Disabling crossplay for Warzone 2 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

To turn off crossplay on Warzone 2 for PlayStation systems, follow the steps below:

1) First, load up the game and press the Options button on your controller. This will bring up the Menu.

2) From here, navigate to the Settings tab.

3) Under Settings, scroll down to Account & Network.

4) The first setting here would be for Crossplay. Simply toggle the slider to off to disable crossplay.

Disabling crossplay for Warzone 2 on Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X

There is no direct way to disable crossplay in the shooter title. However, you can turn the feature off completely on the console. To do so, follow the steps below:

1) First, press the Xbox Guide button on your controller. This will bring up the console's Menu.

2) From here, navigate to the right and find the Profile & System tab.

3) Scroll down here to Settings.

4) This will open up the Settings menu. From there, scroll down to the Account section.

5) Under Account settings, there will be a total of eight cards. Select Privacy & Online safety from these cards.

6) This will ask you to enter your pin if you have one setup. Proceed to enter the pin. After successfully entering the pin, select Xbox Privacy.

7) Here, scroll down to View details & customize.

8) Now, select Communication & multiplayer.

9) Tap the drop-down Menu under "You can join cross network play" and set it to Block.

The process of turning off the feature is quite simple on PlayStation platforms. While it is also possible on Xbox, it disables it completely on the console level. Meanwhile, PC players cannot disable the feature anyway at the moment.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are now live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

