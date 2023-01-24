Best Marksman Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded that no one is using

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded, six Marksman Rifles are available. When players build a loadout for a Marksman Rifle, the first weapon that comes to mind is the SP-R 208. It is a popular choice among fans, but another rifle in the same class has gone unnoticed by many players. This weapon is none other than the LM-S.

The LM-S is one of the least used Marksman rifles in Modern Warfare 2. The rifle is often overshadowed by its more famous counterparts, such as the SP-R 208. Furthermore, because it is a fast-paced game, most people stick to Assault Rifles or SMGs and avoid the Marksman Rifle class. Due to these factors, the LM-S has remained relatively unpopular.

LM-S is one of the most lethal Marksman Rifles in Modern Warfare 2

Popular Call of Duty content creator, TheXclusiveAce, has called the rifle "Super Underrated." The LM-S boasts serious damage statistics that make it one of the best weapons to use in the game, especially in modes like Tier 1. It has a base damage of 55-45-41, meaning in most instances, the weapon will result in a two-shot kill. Moreover, with a time-to-kill of 180ms, the LM-S is one of the fastest-killing Marksman Rifles in Modern Warfare 2.

To acquire the weapon, you must reach a profile level of 16. This will unlock the Lachmann 762 (Battle Rifle). Once it's unlocked, proceed to level up the weapon to level 17. Doing so will unlock the LM-S in Modern Warfare 2. However, the gun without attachments won't deliver the best results.

Hence, to capitalize on its strengths and minimize its weaknesses, the following loadout is suggested for the LM-S:

Best attachments for LM-S in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Barrel: Lachmann Nova

Lachmann Nova Muzzle: TZL-90 V3

TZL-90 V3 Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Meer Recoil-56 Factory Stock

Using these attachments on the rifle will optimize it for aggressive play by eliminating its downsides, such as Aim Down Sight speeds and ADS strafe speeds. Here's how these attachments affect the rifle:

Barrel: Lachmann Nova significantly improves Aim Down Sight Speed and character movement speed. It also assists players in controlling their hip fire sprays. However, it negatively impacts the weapon's overall recoil.

Muzzle: TZL-90 V3 balances the negatives the Lachmann Nova brings by enhancing the gun's recoil stabilization and recoil steadiness abilities. This allows for a consistent shooting experience with the rifle. While it does lower the Aim Down Sight speed, it is countered by the Lachmann Nova.

TZL-90 V3 (Image via Activision)

Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90 is one of the most popular Underbarrels in the game. This is because it significantly improves the weapon's stability without negative impacts.

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser further improves Aim Down Sight speed and the Sprint to Fire speed. However, this laser will be visible to enemy players when aiming down the sights. Hence, using this loadout for defensive play is not recommended, as adversaries can locate your position on the map quickly by tracking down your laser.

FSS OLE-V (Image via Activision)

Stock: Meer Recoil-56 Factory Stock improves overall character movement speed with the weapon equipped. This greatly assists in those aggressive kills and going behind enemy lines.

This is all there is to know about the most underrated Marksman Rifle in Modern Warfare 2. The LM-S is indeed a horror that only shines in the hands of skilled players. The loadout suggested in this article further improves the weapon's base attributes, making it suitable for aggressive gameplay.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are now live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

