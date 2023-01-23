Warzone 2 guru IceManIsaac's Signal 50 loadout is too overpowered in Season 1 Reloaded

IceManIsaac is certainly no stranger to the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 community. The popular Warzone content creator frequently shares his best weapon loadouts and discusses various aspects of the game. In a recently released video, IceManIsaac discusses an effective Signal 50 loadout in Activision's Battle Royale game. Based on the gameplay, it was clear that the weapon shreds through enemies.

Unless it has already been unlocked, the Signal 50 is a Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2 that can be obtained from dead enemies or as ground loot. To use this rifle in a custom loadout, one must reach a profile level of 44 before they can obtain it. Signal 50 is a heavy hitter and can take down fully shielded enemies within a few seconds.

IceManIsaac's Signal 50 loadout in Warzone 2 melts shields

Interestingly, in the video, IceManIsaac states that the loadout is far too overpowered and that he initially didn't plan on sharing it. Being a Warzone 2 guru, he's well-versed with all of the attachments that the game offers and how they behave in different situations. Taking advantage of the Signal 50's strengths and correcting its weaknesses, IceManIsaac suggests the following loadout:

IceManIsaac's Signal 50 loadout (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: Nilsound 90 Silencer (Tuned for Bullet Velocity and Aim Down Sight Speed)

Nilsound 90 Silencer (Tuned for Bullet Velocity and Aim Down Sight Speed) Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4 (Tuned for Flinch Resistance)

Forge Tac Delta 4 (Tuned for Flinch Resistance) Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity (Tuned for Recoil Steadiness and Recoil Smoothness)

.50 Cal High Velocity (Tuned for Recoil Steadiness and Recoil Smoothness) Rear Grip: SA Finesse Grip (Tuned for Aim Down Sight Speed and Aiming Idle Stability)

SA Finesse Grip (Tuned for Aim Down Sight Speed and Aiming Idle Stability) Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Here's how these attachments affect the Sniper Rifle:

Muzzle: The Nilsound 90 Silencer, as its name suggests, suppresses the noise that's generated from firing a bullet. This prevents enemy players nearby from easily identifying your position. At the same time, it increases bullet velocity, ensuring that your long-distance shots hit their targets quickly.

Optic: The Forge Tac Delta 4 offers a 5.5x zoom capability, which allows players to spot their targets across great distances. Moreover, tuning the optic for Flinch Resistance enables the wielder to keep their crosshairs steady on target while being shot at.

Forge Tac Delta 4 on the Signal 50 (Image via Activision)

Ammunition: Although the .50 Cal High Velocity bullets reduce the overall damage range, it gives a significant boost to the bullet velocity. As a result, players don't have to lead their shots by a large measure when shooting at targets that are far away.

Rear Grip: The SA Finesse Grip increases the Aim Down Sight speed as well as Sprint to Fire speed, which is quite useful as the Sniper Rifle is heavy and often slows down users. In Warzone 2, a slow player is essentially a dead player.

SA Finesse on Signal 50 (Image via Activision)

Laser: Although the FSS OLE-V Laser increases both the Aim Down Sight Speed and Sprint to Fire speed, it has an additional advantage. It also improves the Aiming Stability attribute of the weapon, which can be extremely crucial in long-range fights or firing successive shots quickly.

This covers the Signal 50 loadout that IceManIssac suggests using in Warzone 2. It should be noted that this loadout may not be compatible with everyone's playstyle. Hence, it's recommended to start off with these attachments and tweak them based on your individual preferences.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are now live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

