How to fix the lighting bug in Modern Warfare 2 Campaign

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has a weird lighting bug that results in light orbs appearing on different areas of the map. This glitch can potentially reduce visibility in some instances, resulting in a poor experience. The lighting bug, however, only seems to occur in the game's Campaign mode.

Modern Warfare 2's Campaign is widely praised for its beautiful graphics and immersive gameplay. However, the lighting bug is currently creating a nuisance in the mode. Players have reported that light orbs will appear out of nowhere and be visible throughout the game's world.

Moreover, it can also enhance light sources such as bulbs, lamps, flares, and more in a negative way by making them bigger and brighter. This takes away the realistic and immersive experience that the game set out to deliver.

A guide to fixing the lighting bug in Modern Warfare 2's Campaign

As mentioned earlier, the lighting bug is exclusive to the video game's Campaign mode. Moreover, as reported by fans, the glitch seems more likely to occur in the Prison Break, Alone, and Ghost Team missions of the game.

The first two missions mentioned take place at night, making all the buggy light orbs pop out and ruin immersion. Ghost Team, however, takes place during the day. Although the bug is present in this mission, it doesn't impact the game as much.

The glitch has been in the game since its launch and still hasn't been fixed. However, the Call of Duty community has found a fix that completely solves the problem. To fix the lighting bug in Modern Warfare 2's Campaign, follow the steps below:

1) First, quit the mission you are in and head over to the main menu. Please note that you will lose all the progress that you have made in the mission so far.

2) Once you are on the main menu of Call of Duty HQ, proceed to the Campaign section and select the 'Mission Select' card. This will display all the missions you have unlocked so far in the game.

3) Find the mission you were in and select that particular card. This will restart the mission for you, and all the lighting bugs should disappear.

In some instances, the above fixes may not work. In such situations, close the game and turn off your console or PC. Now turn it back on again and head to the Campaign section in the Call of Duty HQ. Head over to the Mission Select card and wait till the Shader's Optimization is complete. It will appear on the left corner of your screen.

Once completed, select the mission you were in and start it from the beginning. This should eliminate all lighting bugs and glitches.

This is all there is to know about fixing the lighting bug in Modern Warfare 2's Campaign. It is easy to do and can be executed within minutes. However, if the problem persists, it is recommended to contact Activision's Support team for further assistance.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are now live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

