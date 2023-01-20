1v1 Gulag is officially returning to Warzone 2

Infinity Ward and Raven Software recently confirmed the arrival of traditional 1v1 Gulag matches in Warzone 2. The battle royale game Gulag is currently hosted in a 2v2 format. It was one of the most controversial changes in the current title. Although previous rumors hinted at the mode's return, nothing was officially confirmed until now.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 received significant changes over its prequel. Apart from changes to the loadout mechanics and the inclusion of AI combatants on the map, the Gulag also received a complete makeover. Contrary to the traditional 1v1 format, matches now take place in a 2v2 format.

A jailer was also added to the mix. Although these changes added a unique flair to the game, players were pretty unhappy with the developers' choices.

Infinity Ward confirms the return of 1v1 Gulag in Warzone 2

Gulag updates are coming in Season 02. We’ll be sharing more details about this in next week’s studio blog.



@RavenSoftware 1v1's are back in Battle Royale.

As Infinity Ward and Raven Software tweeted, Warzone 2 will see the return of 1v1 Gulag. The developers didn't reveal any major insights into the mode and announced its arrival in the battle royale game.

Fans have criticized Gulag in Warzone 2 due to its format. The 2v2 format, along with the addition of the jailer, has resulted in a less competitive experience, as players now have to depend on their teammates to survive Gulag.

As mentioned earlier, In Warzone 1, Gulag matches were conducted in a 1v1 format. As a result, the matches were truly competitive, and only the players themselves were responsible for the outcome of the brawl.

Fans have been complaining about the Gulag in the current title for a while now. However, it seems that the developers have finally listened to the community and will return to the highly requested mode.

When are Gulag 1v1 changes coming?

Call of Duty @CallofDuty Season 02 will be launching on February 15. Stay tuned for additional intel. Season 02 will be launching on February 15. Stay tuned for additional intel. https://t.co/G80TiutG62

As revealed through the tweets by Infinity Ward and Raven Software, 1v1 Gulags is set to return to the game with the arrival of Season 2. The upcoming Season was supposed to be released on February 1, 2023. However, the developers recently announced that they will launch Season 2 on February 15, 2023, delaying it by over two weeks.

The upcoming Season is also set to bring back the fan-favorite Resurgence mode, along with several other game modes, maps, and more.

This is all there is to know about the 1v1 Gulag change that will be arriving in Warzone 2 with Season 2's launch. Details as of right now are limited, and the developers have stated that they will reveal more information in the coming weeks.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are now live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

