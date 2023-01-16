Warzone 2 gameplay tips: How to get more wins in the Gulag

The advent of Warzone 2 has brought plenty of new mechanics and advancements to the Call of Duty battle royale genre. From a new gunsmith system to the integration of aquatic combat, proximity chat, and much more, the latest from Activision has plenty for players to remain engaged.

One of the core gaming elements that has seen a total overhaul in Warzone 2 is the Gulag. It can be described as a death arena where opponents duke it out to get a chance for redeployment on the battlefield after they have been eliminated for the first time.

Gulag has seen severe changes from what it was in the Call of Duty: Warzone, or as it is now known, Warzone Caldera. As such, the earlier strategies that were working need a thorough update.

This article will list some helpful tips that will allow players to secure more wins at Gulag.

How to trounce your opponents in the Warzone 2 Gulag

In the previous iteration of Warzone 2, eliminated players would fight one versus one, and the winner would be deployed back to the battlefield; however, the Gulag of the latest title features four random players who have been eliminated once and will have to team up and fight two versus two.

If both teams are not able to finish their opponents in a certain amount of time, the Gulag will spawn in a souped-up, minigun-wielding juggernaut as a Jailer who will try to eliminate both teams.

If willing, the teams can team up to kill the jailer, with the reward being the redeployment of all four.

However, if one of the teams takes advantage of the chaos created due to the deployment of Jailer and eliminates their opposition, they will be the ones who will be able to dive back into the battlefield of Al Mazrah.

With the introduction of the new system, players can follow the tips mentioned below to improve their chances of redeployment:

1) The introduction of the proximity chat feature in Warzone 2 has added a new dimension to the combat style. The importance of this is also quite evident in Gulag as the temporary teammates can communicate with each other to provide intel about the position of enemies.

They can also strategize and coordinate their gunfights to improve their chances of winning; however, players should be careful about what they are revealing as their proximity chat can also be heard by their enemies.

2) The pacing of the current playstyle of Warzone 2 is much slower than its previous counterpart. While Warzone: Caldera rewards players for being extremely fast and unpredictable, the movement of the new title is much slower, and it rewards players for being tactical about their playstyle.

The pacing of Gulag is also the same, and players should strategize and cooperate with their partners to get optimum results. If one of the duo is to rush to the engagement, there is a high chance of him/her being ganged together by both the opposition players, leaving their partner with a disadvantage.

3) Currently, players spawn in the arena of Warzone 2 Gulag with a pistol and tactical and lethal equipment. While pistols are the main means of combat, the smart usage of the equipment improves the chances of winning.

Players should not just throw the equipment arbitrarily right after spawning. They should hold on to them, assess the situation, and use them accordingly.

4) Jailer of Gulag has tons of health and armor. As such, even if both teams are willing to work together, the chances of eliminating this spawn with just two pairs of pistols and a few lethal equipment is quite abysmal.

As mentioned above, there is a high chance that one of the teams might end up using the chaos of the Juggernaut spawn to eliminate their opposition. Thus, it’s better to finish the opposing duo before Jailer spawns in.

Players should be unpredictable about their combat style in Warzone 2 Gulag. They should rather bait their opponents into a trap or use the various objects scattered throughout the arena to their advantage.

Climbing on various objects, using smoke grenades to hinder the visibility of their opposition, and being smart about their gameplay will improve their chances.

