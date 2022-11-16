Warzone 2.0's brand new Gulag 2.0 explained: Jailer, 2v2 combat, proximity chat, and more

The highly anticipated Warzone 2.0 will soon allow fans to savor the taste of the modern Call of Duty era in a free-to-play, competitive experience. The sequel to 2019's Warzone is set to bring influential improvements and new features to iconic sub-experiences like the Gulag, weaponry, and the circle collapse.

The Gulag experience has received one of the most influential reworks as the developers have considerably revamped the prison-survival sub-experience for Warzone 2.0, now containing both PvP and PvE elements. One will also have risky choices to make in the Gulag 2.0 and making strategic decisions will soon become the norm in Warzone's prison.

Everything you need to know about the new Gulag in Warzone 2.0

The Gulag 2.0 in Warzone 2 features a small-scale arena that's roughly symmetrical and designed for 2v2 combat. It two spawn points with two walls between them. There is a raised courtyard on one wall and an open courtyard with a circular platform on the other. The middle lane is entirely open, but has a set of gallows on one side and a platform on the other.

Like its prequel, Warzone 2.0 will send players into the Gulag upon their first death in a battle royale match before the final circle starts closing in. However, Warzone veterans will be in for a rather unfamiliar experience in the newly-designed escapable prison.

A guide to the new Gulag in Warzone 2.0: How does it work?

If you're sent to the Gulag, you will be paired with another fallen player for the upcoming matchup. You will then have to face a random duo who are also fighting to escape the prison.

Players in a Gulag match will be provided with a pre-defined weapon loadout to start off with. Based on information from Activision, players will either be wielding a pistol or a shotgun, alongside a lethal and a tactical grenade, as their starting loadout at launch. However, one will find highly effective weaponry and gear that can be picked up at the center of the arena.

While in a Gulag match, players will have to defeat the enemy duo to escape the prison. Interestingly, that's not the only choice as players can choose to team up as well.

PvE experience in the Gulag 2.0 and Proximity Chat

You can also choose not to engage with real enemies and focus on defeating the Jailer instead. The Jailer is an AI combatant that spawns in the center of the area during the duel. With a significantly larger health pool than a regular player, he also wields a minigun.

On that note, players can choose to team up with their enemy duo and focus on killing the Jailer. If a player defeats the Jailer, all four Gulag participants will get to return to the battlefield. You can also negotiate with your enemies in the Gulag using the new Proximity Chat feature that lets you communicate with any player nearby.

Warzone 2.0 is slated for launch alongside Modern Warfare 2's Season 1 content on November 16 at 10:00 am PT. Fortunately, the option to preload the highly anticipated game was made available on November 14 and remains active now. Fans can download the game files in advance and keep everything ready to hop right into Al Mazrah as soon as Warzone 2.0 goes live.

Poll : 0 votes