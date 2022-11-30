Top 5 tactical equipment to use in Warzone 2

There's a lot of interesting gear in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, and if used effectively, can often change the outcome of the match. The game offers two specific types of equipment in the form of Lethal Equipment and Tactical Equipment.

As the name suggests, Lethal Equipment is lethal and can often help take down enemies in Warzone 2. Tactical Equipment, on the other hand, acts as a diversion or incapacitates an enemy, allowing players to either escape the area in tight situations. Alternatively, Tactical Equipment can also be used to prepare traps.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

Best Tactical Equipment in Warzone 2

There are a total of 10 Tactical Equipment items available in Warzone 2. All of these are tailored to assist with certain situations in the game, although they aren't all very effective. That said, here's a quick rundown of the best Tactical Equipment in the game.

5) Shock stick

First seen in Warzone 1, the shock stick makes a grand re-entry in Warzone 2. When deployed, the shock stick creates an electrical field around it, destroying other equipment within it. Enemies get stunned when they step into this electrical field, and their weapons misbehave sporadically, shooting stray bullets until the player leaves the area of effect.

Furthermore, vehicle controls are also disabled. The only downside is that opposition players can shoot and disable the shock stick.

4) Gas grenade

Gas grenades are an effective piece of equipment that can be used to clear rooms where enemies are hiding. These grenades contain tear gas that can incapacitate the enemy, causing them to cough, experience blurred vision, and move slowly. However, players wearing a gas mask will be safe from the effects of the grenade. Gas grenades, however, do not hinder killstreaks in any way, which is a disadvantage.

3) Stim

The Stim is potentially the best Tactical Equipment in the game. When used, players will reach maximum health in just two seconds. A major advantage is that while using a Stim, players are still able to handle their weapons with one hand, although aim and recoil control will be moderately affected. When engaging in close-quarter combat, Stim is effective if paired with SMGs or shotguns.

2) Flash grenade

Flashbangs, or flash grenades, are another staple addition to almost every first-person shooter. When deployed, the grenade explodes with a loud bang and flash of light, temporarily deafening and blinding enemies. Flash grenades are effective when clearing out rooms and blind corners and as a counter-offensive tactic.

1) Smoke grenade

Smoke grenades are an important addition to most online tactical shooters. From CS:GO to Valorant, smoke grenades are a viable asset when attempting to stay out of an enemy's sight. In Warzone 2, the smoke grenade, once lobbed, is incredibly dense. Only enemies that have thermal imaging equipment will be able to see through the smoke.

Interestingly enough, smoke grenades can prevent killstreaks from gaining a target. It also affects aim assist, hindering target acquisition for controller players as well. These grenades are an important piece of Tactical Equipment and can come in handy, especially during defensive play.

These are some of the best pieces of Tactical Equipment in Warzone 2. Do bear in mind that every bit of equipment is suited to a specific style of play, while others are tailored for a niche playstyle. Players will need to try each one out and see which one works best for them in Warzone 2.

