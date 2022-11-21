Call of Duty Warzone: Mobile leaks hint at the inclusion of multiplayer mode in the game at launch

It appears that Activision is planning to provide Call of Duty Warzone: Mobile players with a comprehensive experience as far as game modes are concerned. A fresh leak from Modern Warzone on Twitter shows the possibility for the multiplayer mode to be present in the upcoming game.

This could have huge ramifications on the title's future, which is set to be released sometime in 2023. After much speculation, Activision officially confirmed their plans to bring another title to mobile devices. The publishing giant has already enjoyed major success with Call of Duty Mobile, and their next game will look to build upon that success. This will be the first incident where players can enjoy what Warzone players have been enjoying on PC and consoles for a long time now.

ModernWarzone 2.0 @ModernWarzone Warzone mobile will have multiplayer as well and it actually looks pretty damn good Warzone mobile will have multiplayer as well and it actually looks pretty damn good 👀 https://t.co/M2D04KZ8on

While Battle Royale might be the staple game mode, Call of Duty Warzone: Mobile will be getting a multiplayer mode as far as the leaked video clip is concerned. Activision is yet to reveal which game modes will be available upon release. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt and not make any conclusions until Activision releases official information.

Adding multiplayer to Call of Duty Warzone: Mobile will be great for players as it adds variety to the content

The Call of Duty franchise has historically put multiplayer modes at the forefront, and it was in Warzone that Activision decided to adopt the battle royale path. When it comes to handheld devices, Call of Duty Mobile offers variations of both the multiplayer and battle royale modes.

Call of Duty Warzone: Mobile might not directly replace the existing title, but Activision seems to be focusing on providing a wider range of activities. A potential multiplayer mode will likely allow players to enjoy a similar level of variety.

Moreover, it will be interesting to see how the developers adopt the console experience on Call of Duty Warzone: Mobile. It's a widely known fact that a mobile device's capabilities are far more limited, and there are difficulties when it comes to movement and aiming weapons.

So far, Activision has done a brilliant job with Call of Duty Mobile, which has been a pivotal success. Although Call of Duty Warzone: Mobile will be fairly similar, players can expect a lot more focus on Operators. Every Operator in the game will be unique, and it will be interesting to see how many are available at launch.

The Call of Duty community is excited about the upcoming launch, and Activision has already provided scheduled information. It remains to be seen if today's leaks will turn out to be true and if the multiplayer mode is indeed added to the game.

