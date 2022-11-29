Warzone 2 bug lets players equip infinite gas mask, here's how

It's been less than two weeks since the release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2, and in that short span of time, players have been facing a number of bugs and glitches. Infinity Ward has been transparent by letting players know that they're actively working to fix the game, but with each day comes a new bug.

The "Unlimited Gas Mask" glitch was prevalent in Warzone 1 and was fixed multiple times by the developers. The glitch allowed players to equip themselves with a gas mask that never breaks, and camp in the gas away from danger, before ultimately claiming victory. The same glitch has returned to Al Mazrah, wherein some players are getting easy wins in Warzone 2.

How to get the "Unlimited Gas Mask" in Warzone 2

This glitch can be found in Warzone 2 and DMZ and offers an advantage in battle royale mode as players get rewards without coming across any enemies. To exploit this glitch, follow the steps below:

1) For this glitch to work, you will need to have a medium or large backpack and a gas mask equipped when you land in Al-Mazrah. These items can be found by looting various areas or can be bought from a buy-station for a total of $9000.

2) After equipping the backpack, players will need to head to a stronghold and come across AI enemies. Proceed to eliminate them until the coast is clear.

A golden weapon dropped by an AI (Image via Activision)

3) Find a golden weapon dropped by one of the AI hostiles. This can be a Kastov-74U or Vaznev-9K.

4) Next, drop the gas mask from your backpack to the right of the golden weapon.

A gas mask with a huge amount of health (Image via Activision)

5) Lastly, pick up the gas mask while keeping your crosshair aimed at the golden weapon, and move to the right until the gas mask is highlighted and ready to be picked up. Stop and hold the "Stow" button (which is "Tab" on PC, and the "D-Pad" on consoles).

This may take a few tries before it is performed correctly. Upon successful completion, players will notice that the gas mask in their backpack has a percentage equivalent to a million gas masks, which can last for the entirety of a Warzone 2 game.

Recently, a similar glitch was also found in DMZ, where players could level up their weapons in a short amount of time. The process to perform that glitch was similar, but the reward, in this case, was money, giving the player more than a million dollars. Infinity Ward fixed the glitch in under two days of it being detected.

Developers usually tend to fix glitches when they become widespread. Letting players know about it is a step in the right direction. Players should try the above-mentioned steps at their discretion as exploiting glitches in Warzone 2 is a bannable offense.

