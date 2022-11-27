Modern Warfare 2 has been out for almost a month, and players have been recording their gameplay footage and streaming the game live whenever they encounter a new bug. From maxing out their weapons using a glitch to G-walking their way across the multiplayer lobby, players now have pretty literally "broken" the game.

However, bugs and glitches in the game are gradually being removed as Activision releases regular updates and hotfixes to make the latest COD title enjoyable for the community equally. While the multiplayer mode has its share of issues that gamers face, the two free-to-play modes, DMZ and Warzone 2.0 are full of such bugs.

While the latest Ricochet anti-cheat engine prevents cheaters and such exploits from existing in the game, Warzone players are still turning back to their old habits of turning invisible and griefing. However, the DMZ mode, an extraction-based game mode that pits players in a large lobby against AI bots and other players, is full of such glitches too.

A recently discovered glitch by a player shows players can get up to $1.3 million cash in DMZ mode, where stowing cash, items, and other resources grant XP and help players get their favorite weapons to survive. Here's how the Modern Warfare 2 glitch works.

Modern Warfare 2 DMZ bug can make you a millionaire

James - JGOD @JGODYT There is a Bug in DMZ that if money is close to a floor weapon it gives you Max Cash while trying to Stow the Money. Max ends up being $1.3M.



Not sure if this works in BR though. Also, Can max level 2 weapons per Match. There is a Bug in DMZ that if money is close to a floor weapon it gives you Max Cash while trying to Stow the Money. Max ends up being $1.3M.Not sure if this works in BR though. Also, Can max level 2 weapons per Match. https://t.co/8uajNKI0xU

A Twitter user named JGODYT recently discovered a bug in DMZ mode of Modern Warfare 2 that can cause quite a stir amongst the player community. The bug can grant players up to $1.3 million by a simple method that does not require them to grind on the game for hours. However, finding the resources to perform the glitch can be quite a task.

To perform the glitch, you must first search for a weapon on the floor next to a bunch of money. Once you do that, you must rapidly stow the money while looking away from the weapon. Remember that your aim should be on the money, or you will accidentally pick up the weapon.

Players need to stow money found on the floor (Image via Twitter/JGODYT)

To pick up the money and stow it fast, you need to run around and see the money indicator on the bottom left of your screen. You will then be able to see your money multiplying rapidly until it hits an odd figure of $1,310,710. Not only that but the amount next to your teammate's name will also be increased.

This glitch will grant you a one-time amount of around $1.3 million in your cash loadout, and you will be able to spend it across the DMZ mode of Modern Warfare 2. You can also use this glitch to grant a max level of up to two weapons.

Players will be able to see the increased amount in their loadout (Image via Twitter/JGODYT)

However, you must first select the weapons you want to level up in your loadout. Equip that weapon and stow cash rapidly. This will gradually increase your account and weapon's level by granting you bonus XP.

Since Modern Warfare 2 isn't entirely free of such bugs and glitches, there is no official info that using these bugs or exploits will result in any ban for the player. However, we highly advise you not to use any such exploits in the game, as it might result in you getting completely banned from the game. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is available to play on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

