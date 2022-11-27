Warzone 2.0 has opened doors to a whole new Call of Duty experience as veteran players prepare to dominate opponents throughout the massive map of Al Mazrah. However, those who are yet to unlock certain weapons or have decided to try out the franchise's newest free-to-play mode are sure to struggle with recoil control while using assault rifles.

Al Mazrah is a large-scale map and one may need to be ready for long-range encounters to survive. Hence, unlocking specific attachments and using them to enhance weapon control should be a top priority for anyone who wants to dominate Warzone 2.0 lobbies.

This article lists five such weapon loadouts to use in Warzone 2.0, which have little to no recoil.

RPK, Minibak, and three other weapon loadouts to use in Warzone 2.0 Season 1

1) RPK

RPK in Warzone 2.0 (Image via callofduty.com)

Optics: VLK 4.0 Optic

VLK 4.0 Optic Barrel: TAC 597 Barrel

TAC 597 Barrel Stock: Heavy Support Stock

Heavy Support Stock Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Demo-X2 Grip Muzzle: Kastovia DX90

Upon equipping these attachments, tuning is required to enhance the RPK's recoil control to a significant level. Maxing out the Barrel's Recoil Steadiness and Damage Range is the optimal choice. For the Muzzle, tuning it to max out recoil smoothness and bullet velocity is also ideal for multiplayer and battle royale modes.

If one is comfortable with sparing a bit of recoil control, attaching 7.62 high-Velocity ammunition, tuned to use maximum damage range and bullet velocity, would greatly help this gun to hit enemies harder and from a considerable distance.

2) Minibak

Minibak in Warzone 2.0 (Image via callofduty.com)

Barrel: BAK-9 279MM Barrel

BAK-9 279MM Barrel Laser: Schlager PEQ BOX IV

Schlager PEQ BOX IV Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

While Tuning the Minibak, players can go for tuning the barrel to max out the damage range and aim walking speed as the recoil steadiness of the gun is already at a decent level.

For Stock tuning, balancing out aim walking steadiness with ADS speed is the optimal choice while the aiming idle stability is maxed out. The Minibak is a great gun to use in Warzone 2.0 thanks to the mobility room it leaves for players while keeping recoil control in check.

3) Kastov 762

Kastov 762 in the loadout screen (Image via callofduty.com)

Barrel: KAS-10 584MM Barrel

KAS-10 584MM Barrel Optic: Cronen Mini Red dot

Cronen Mini Red dot Stock: KSTV-RPK Factory

KSTV-RPK Factory Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

Kastov 762 is notorious for having high recoil, but it makes up for this disadvantage by being an absolute powerhouse on the battlefield. Players should feel free to customize this loadout by switching to the Kastovia 343 barrel, which prioritizes ADS speed over damage range and recoil control.

However, the 7.62 High-Velocity ammunition is absolutely essential to ending fights quicker and in style, as it influences the gun's overall accuracy and bullet velocity.

4) FSS Hurricane

FSS Hurricane in Warzone 2.0 (Image via callofduty.com)

Muzzle: AVR-T90 Comp

AVR-T90 Comp Barrel: FSS Cannonade 16"

FSS Cannonade 16" Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Stock: Assault-60 Stock Factory

Assault-60 Stock Factory Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Equipped with attachments like FSS Cannonade 16" and FTAC Ripper 56 as a barrel and underbarrel, the FSS Hurricane can be steady and deadly in long-range encounters.

The majority of the above-mentioned attachments can be unlocked relatively quickly except for the Assault-60 Stock Factory, which significantly reduces overall aiming stability and recoil control.

5) M4

M4 in Warzone 2.0 (Image via callofduty.com)

Muzzle : XTEN Havoc 90

: XTEN Havoc 90 Barrel: Hightower 20" Barrel

Hightower 20" Barrel Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Optic: SZ Holotherm

The M4 is well-known for its incredible versatility and one can easily dominate Warzone lobbies with it, thanks to the damage range increasing attachments which also keep recoil in check.

The M4 can be customized to be used in many different situations, but when it comes to a huge map like Al Mazrah, range and recoil control are the keys to winning more encounters with opponents.

Final Thoughts

Once players become more comfortable with the guns in Warzone 2.0, using them efficiently will become easy for any Call of Duty veteran.

However, using these loadouts is guaranteed to give them a competitive advantage over those who are still clueless about their weapon loadout system.

