Modern Warfare 2 might get its first free-to-play weekend according to latest rumors

According to industry insider Tom Henderson, the latest Modern Warfare 2 might be getting its first free-to-play weekend alongside its mid-season patch next month. This is similar to previous games in the COD franchise where players try the game out for free for a certain amount of time and buy it when the rates go down.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) has become the fastest-selling game in the franchise with over one billion matches played across the player base. The Season 1 Battle Pass was released last week along with free-to-play Warzone 2 and DMZ game modes that escalated the active player count of the game even higher.

Now that players are buying the full game at a rapid pace, others might feel skeptical about getting their hands on the AAA title starting from $70 for the standard edition with up to $109 for the Vault Edition. However, the majority of the player base seems satisfied with the free-to-play Warzone 2.0 as it features similar gun mechanics and gameplay to Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 free-to-play multiplayer weekend to arrive on December 15, leaks suggest

According to Tom Henderson, who is famously known for leaking legitimate info about several AAA titles, Activision might be looking to release a free-to-play weekend starting December 15 across all platforms that MW 2 is available to play on.

A day prior to the update, the mid-season update of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 called "Season 1 Reloaded" is set to hit the game on December 14, as confirmed by Infinity Ward. Henderson confirmed that the free-to-play weekend will begin on Thursday, December 15, and will run until late Saturday, December 18.

For those unfamiliar with the perks of the free-to-play weekend, it will allow players to experience all multiplayer modes of Modern Warfare 2, gain higher XP across their Battle Pass and Account, as well as level up their weapons, and unlock attachments.

However, the mid-season reloaded update will bring back the classic Shipment map to the multiplayer mode, thus adding to the chaos in MW2 and the Chimera Assault Rifle for players to overpower their opponents. The Destiny-style raid may also arrive in the game with the update. However, the inclusion of Spec Ops has not been yet confirmed in the free access weekend.

Team up with Neymar Jr., Paul Pogba, and Messi in Call of Duty Season 01 of Reinforce your roster with the ultimate hat trickTeam up with Neymar Jr., Paul Pogba, and Messi in Call of Duty Season 01 of #Warzone2 and #ModernWarfare2 Reinforce your roster with the ultimate hat trick ⚽️🔥Team up with Neymar Jr., Paul Pogba, and Messi in Call of Duty Season 01 of #Warzone2 and #ModernWarfare2 https://t.co/OL2RvSTO1l

In addition to the free-to-play scenario, Activision has previously brought additional Double XP weekends that run during the same time period where players get double weapons and Battle Pass XP without using any tokens until the promotional time ends. However, there has been no news or confirmation of this in the leaked event as of yet.

To further add to his comments on any future updates, Henderson also revealed that COD Ball, a new game mode, will soon arrive in Modern Warfare 2 where players will drive ATVs and score goals with a large soccer ball (similar to Rocket League).

This comes in place to celebrate the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, as Activision is currently running another promotion called Modern Warfare 2 FC event, with soccer stars Neymar Jr., Paul Pogba, and Leo Messi hitting the game as Operators.

As there have been no official announcements by Activision about any of the info above as of yet, players might get some legitimate details about the rumored event in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Warzone 2 has received the latest patch with numerous bugs and gameplay fixes with more such hotfixes to arrive in the future.

