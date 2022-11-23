Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 came out almost a month ago, on October 28, as Activision released it as the new front-running campaign multiplayer game for the entire franchise. The title is expected to mark the beginning of a new era of the Call of Duty saga with the introduction of increased immersion via realistic changes in in-game features like movement and combat mechanics.

Fans have been encountering a new in-game bug prohibiting them from enjoying Modern Warfare 2 smoothly. The error is called “Puget Lakes” and is titled for a specific field issue occurring on the server side. An error code is assigned to help the developers identify which part of the game is causing the issue so they can focus on it or directly look at the vicinity of the bug.

Modern Warfare 2 became the fastest-selling game in the franchise, beating the previous records, which caused a massive number of players to flood the servers. In an attempt to experience the new game and grind for rewards and progression, the servers might sometimes misfire, causing server-side issues.

Players can continue to read the discussion below as we try to understand the cause of the issue and the possible fixes that can be deployed on the user’s end.

Fixing Modern Warfare 2 Puget Lake error

Encountering some in-game bugs and server issues is to be expected when it concerns a multiplayer game with such a huge player count. Modern Warfare 2 has a new issue that points towards the server side not being able to fulfill all the game client requests at the same time. It is a fairly common issue seen in Call of Duty’s previous titles and patched over time with aggressive updates from the publisher.

How to possibly fix Puget Lakes

There are only a few workarounds for an issue like the “Puget Lakes” error, as it occurs primarily on the server side, and players are left almost helpless. However, a few possible fixes exist which are rudimentary at best. These include:

Fans can try to keep reconnecting as a means of brute force if they are determined to connect to the game. Continuously trying to reconnect will sometimes slip through, and the request will make it through, establishing a connection with the server. It is not possible to discern how strong the connection link will be, and the game might disconnect abruptly.

Close the game and restart the network connection. This is a great way to reset the connection and try again once the platform is reconnected to the internet. This method has proved to work for some while having no impact on others.

The last method is good old patience. As begrudging as it sounds, there is no other way for a permanent fix unless the developers identify and eliminate the issue at the root cause.

Fans can keep an eye out on Infinity Ward's official Twitter page, as the developers will update the playerbase with progress once they have addressed this bug.

Possible reasons

The Puget Lakes error is a very specific error code in Modern Warfare 2 that implies some server issues that prohibit game clients from connecting to it. This is primarily caused when the server is overpopulated and cannot execute connection requests simultaneously as players try to log in at the same time across the world.

Activision has not officially addressed this issue and has left the community hanging on updates. Fans can expect a quick response to such a peculiar error occurring for multiple players, as they will release a patch to fix this issue permanently.

