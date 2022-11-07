Modern Warfare 2 “Server under temporary maintenance” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 performance issues might have lessened over the subsequent number of hotfixes and updates that Activision has rolled out for the servers. However, there are still a fair number of errors and bugs that players around the world are having to deal with, even a week after the shooter’s launch.

One such issue which is prevalent even today is the “Server under temporary maintenance” error which a lot of players are facing.

While this message usually pops up when the developers take the servers down temporarily, many have been encountering it even when the servers are up and running optimally.

This is what makes the error annoying to deal with, and there really is no permanent solution to it apart from some temporary fixes.

This guide will therefore talk about some of the workarounds that you can try out to deal with the “Sever under temporary maintenance” error in Modern Warfare 2.

Fixing the “Server under temporary maintenance” error in Modern Warfare 2

As mentioned, there is no permanent fix to the “Server under temporary maintenance” issue in Modern Warfare 2. However, below is a list of temporary workarounds that you can try out to solve this issue.

1) Checking the game’s servers

As a rule of thumb, every time you get a server down error in the shooter, it’s always best to double-check the servers to see if they are running optimally, as Activision could be taking them down temporarily to deal with some of the errors and bugs, along with deploying new features with patches and updates.

Hence, it’s quite likely that the servers are down when you receive an error message when trying to log into Modern Warfare 2.

2) Resetting your router

If the shooter’s servers are running optimally, then it’s likely that the issue stems from your end, and it’s primarily an error that has to do with connectivity. You will then be required to check your internet stability.

You can even reset your gateway by restarting your internet router, which will then automatically set up a new gateway for your IP. Many individuals in the Call of Duty community have mentioned that by doing this, the problem was temporarily resolved.

3) Updating the game

Version mismatch can also be one of the root causes of the “Server under temporary maintenance” in Modern Warfare 2. If that is the case, then you will be required to check for the latest updates and download the most recent patch.

For PC, you will find it in the settings menu of the game on Battle.net and Steam client. Console users, on the other hand, will be required to highlight the game and then click on the options button, then select “check for updates”.

4) Re-installing the game

While it might seem like quite a drastic step on the surface, many in the community feel that it’s also a very potent one. Uninstalling and re-installing the game has solved the server error for many, and when all other steps fail, it really is worth a shot.

