Warzone 2 intro leaked ahead of launch

The most anticipated launch of Warzone 2 is just a few days away and players are gearing up to jump into Al-Mazrah to reclaim victory once again in a high-intensity Battle Royale. Ever since the announcement of the Battle Royale, leaks have been surfacing on social media about speculated features and gameplay of Warzone 2.

Moreover, after taking a peek at these leaks, fans are now eagerly waiting to play the entire new generation of Call of Duty's Battle Royale mode. However, before players jump into a Warzone match, they see an intro cinematic inside the airplane right before they jump out of it.

Similarly, in a recent leak, an entirely new cinematic intro was seen with updated graphics and a map of Al Mazrah that players can see when they jump off the airplane and choose their drop spot.

Al Mazrah map look and intro cinematic leaked for Warzone 2

CODSploitzImgz @cod_sploitzimgz Intro looks kinda cringe ngl Intro looks kinda cringe ngl https://t.co/LEVXj9JTlC

In a recent tweet by CODSploitzImgz, the intro cinematic and the map of Al Mazrah were leaked to fans of the franchise. The updated graphics and the cinematic power of the intro showcase a brand new approach to the game and it looks like a more revamped version of the original Warzone.

To begin with, the leaked video shows a player falling into the pre-game lobby where the island of Al Mazrah can be seen below. Additionally, the mini-map in the top left corner also showcases a bunch of vehicles players can drive around the island.

Players deploying from the plane in Warzone 2 cinematic intro (image via Twitter/CODSploitsImgz)

Moving on with the video, the plane that players will deploy from on the island shoots out flares, and the scene further cuts inside the aircraft where the player's operator can be seen making rounds. Further, the players and their teammates finally gather up and the plane moves ahead, allowing them to drop out and land in their designated spot.

HaroldTS @Hroldssss @tactikae @cod_sploitzimgz Might be because its an unfinished version of wz 2.0 that isn’t supposed to be out to the public yet 🤷‍♂️ @tactikae @cod_sploitzimgz Might be because its an unfinished version of wz 2.0 that isn’t supposed to be out to the public yet 🤷‍♂️

While the intro looked quite cinematic and the graphics were ramped up compared to the previous Battle Royale version, some fans believed they would prefer the earlier intro over this one. However, some have also said that this looks unpolished and might be an unfinished version of Warzone 2 that fans weren't supposed to see.

With no official gameplay footage out yet for the upcoming Battle Royale, fans can expect more such leaks for Warzone 2 in the coming days as the game launches soon. Whatever the case might be, the servers will surely be packed on the day of the launch of Call of Duty's upcoming Battle Royale game.

