Modern Warfare 2 “EXE/BAD CHALLENGE" XP glitch: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally underway, bringing with it a host of enhancements and features. However, on the day of its release, one of the year's most anticipated games encountered numerous setbacks. It was riddled with network issues and bugs, preventing players from having a good time.

Although many of these issues have been addressed, a new glitch known as the "EXE/BAD CHALLENGE" error has emerged.

This error is prevalent among users of the last generation of consoles, i.e., PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. While the developers have not yet acknowledged the issue, the community hopes that the game shall receive quality improvement updates in the near future.

Hence, this article discusses a few possible workarounds until the glitch is fixed.

Everything fans need to know about the "EXE/BAD_CHALLENGE" error in Modern Warfare 2

The developers of Modern Warfare 2 recently gave out 10 Double XP and 10 Double Weapon XP tokens to players due to a miscommunication with their Vault Edition features. However, as players were trying to use these XP tokens, they quickly realized that they were getting kicked out of the lobby to the main menu and were greeted with the "EXE/BAD_CHALLENGE" error message.

As previously mentioned, the gamers affected by it the most are running the title on a previous generation of consoles.

While players wait for Infinity Ward to resolve the glitches, here are some possible fixes and workarounds that can be implemented for the time being:

1) Do not sit at the lobby screen

Possibly the simplest and easiest way to avoid encountering this glitch is to not wait in the lobby screen with all the players. To do this, once you have started the match queue, simply head over to the Weapons tab and proceed to edit a class. Then, wait there until the game begins.

2) Restarting the game and device

Most of the time, a simple game restart can solve the problem. If you are still encountering the problem, go for a complete shutdown of the device you are playing the game on. It is recommended to keep the device unplugged for 2-3 minutes before booting it back again.

3) Check for game updates

It is always a good idea to regularly check for game updates as well as device software. To make sure that the game's player base has a polished experience, Infinity Ward has been aggressively releasing updates. Keeping an eye out for any potential live updates is therefore advised. To do this, follow the steps below:

On Playstation , select "Check For Updates" from the "Options" menu by clicking the MW2 icon on the home screen.

, select "Check For Updates" from the "Options" menu by clicking the MW2 icon on the home screen. On Xbox, select "Manage" and then "Updates" from the drop-down menu under "My Games and Apps."

4) Reinstalling Modern Warfare 2

If nothing seems to work for you, you’ve most likely corrupted one or more game files. In this case, reinstalling the entire game is advised as a last resort. Although this is a possible fix, it is recommended to wait for an update from Infinity Ward.

These are some possible fixes for the EXE/BAD_CHALLENGE XP glitch in Modern Warfare 2. However, if the problem still persists, it is recommended to contact the Activision support team for further assistance.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty To our community - THANK YOU for making #ModernWarfare2 the #1 Call of Duty launch of all-time! And we're just getting started To our community - THANK YOU for making #ModernWarfare2 the #1 Call of Duty launch of all-time! And we're just getting started 💚 https://t.co/0CZTQYL71a

Modern Warfare 2 is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. It features brand-new audio technology, graphical upgrades, and advanced AI.

Poll : 0 votes