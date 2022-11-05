Infinity Ward has released the very first patch for Modern Warfare 2. Titled Community Update Week One, this patch brings bug fixes across the board and addresses issues reported by players since its launch.

Modern Warfare 2 is the latest title in the iconic decade-old first-person shooter franchise, Call of Duty, and is a direct sequel to the 2019 hit. While the game has brought back a few iconic characters, it also introduces new ones to tell a dark and gripping story of trust and sacrifice set in the backdrop of modern-era military espionage and behind-enemy-line action.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty To our community - THANK YOU for making #ModernWarfare2 the #1 Call of Duty launch of all-time! And we're just getting started To our community - THANK YOU for making #ModernWarfare2 the #1 Call of Duty launch of all-time! And we're just getting started 💚 https://t.co/0CZTQYL71a

The game has already garnered massive support from the community for its tactical gunplay approach and has redefined the perk and gunsmith system. Nevertheless, there are still a few bugs and glitches in the game that the developers are addressing and promise to address down the line.

Modern Warfare 2 Week One Patch Notes brings major changes across the board

The Modern Warfare 2 update is already available for download. Let's take a look at the bug fixes and improvements to the game.

General Updates

Infinity ward has addressed a number of crashes affecting players across all platforms, including the bug that caused certain players who were partied up in-game to crash when matchmaking. The update should provide additional stability in terms of crashing. The developers will continue to monitor live issue reports and provide resolutions as soon as they are able.

Infinity Ward has made general game improvements including:

Fix for various camos not unlocking during progression. Fixed framerate drop issues. Addressed known freezing issues. Overall performance improvements. Added fixes for stuttering and lag issues.

PC

A recent NVIDIA hotfix addressed some critical issues. Please make sure you are running the game on driver 526.61.

The PC benchmark map has been updated with a more accurate reading of the FPS display.

Weapons

Infinity Ward is actively collecting weapon performance/usage data and will provide detailed updates on weapon balancing with the launch of Season 01.

Last week, Infinity Ward disabled the attachment tuning feature due to an issue affecting players with 4 or more tuned attachments equipped at once. They re-enabled attachment tuning in last night’s update, so players should not encounter further issues equipping attachments on a weapon.

Multiplayer

Enemy or live ping will remain disabled in multiplayer until a fix is implemented with the launch of Season 01. This is due to a bug where the ping remained on some players even after death. KBM players are currently still able to danger ping.

The player icon on the minimap will no longer disappear after a player is revived in certain modes.

Maps/Playlists

Modern Warfare 2 has added Breenbergh Hotel to Third-Person Moshpit

There are no significant map changes, but Infinity Ward has patched various exploits and geometry bugs in the days after the game's launch. They will continue to address small fixes through daily updates.

UI/UX

The developers continue to refine Modern Warfare 2's UI and will have more details in the Season 01 launch notes.

In addition to the changes that the developers have already made, they are also actively tracking live issues. Some of the known issues at present include:

The developers are aware of the following issues and fixes are in the works

Riot shield provides invincibility against chopper gunner and VTOL

DDOS Field upgrade availability bug

A bug affecting helicopter height, which allows them to leave the map in some instances

Modern Warfare 2 Community Update is available for download on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and Windows PC via Battle.net and Steam. Players can jump right in and play the game today.

