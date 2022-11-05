It has been a week since the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. As any major launch goes nowadays, the game is filled with bugs and glitches, which are being worked on by Infinity Ward.

Players have had multiple issues with Modern Warfare 2's performance and gameplay, which have hindered their experience.

Infinity Ward has already fixed many of the glitches, such as crashes being caused when players partied up, various XP exploits, and audio continuity. The developers are currently working to bring in other fixes for the game, which will improve performance and the overall experience.

Infinity Ward is improving Modern Warfare 2 by fixing glitches and bringing in needed changes

Infinity Ward has released Modern Warfare 2's first update and has fixed many of the major glitches while also improving the game's performance.

The developers have also shared their Trello board, which has all the upcoming fixes and changes. They also kept the community updated on Twitter.

Listed below are all the new changes and bug fixes in the game.

Orion camo speed

Orion is the last camo that players can unlock for their weapons. Only a handful of people currently have it unlocked.

Orion is the last camo that players can unlock for their weapons. Only a handful of people currently have it unlocked.

Players have been complaining that while the skin is animated, the animation is extremely slow. As seen in the aforementioned tweet, if one looks closely, the movement of the skin can be noticed.

Infinity Ward will increase the speed of the animation of the final camo so that it feels more rewarding. Players should expect the update to go live by next week.

Nvidia driver stability issue

The previous Nvidia driver 526.47, which was released with the launch of Modern Warfare 2, was buggy, and players experienced screen flickering. The new Nvidia driver 526.61 has fixed the flickering issue for many users but not all.

It is advisable that all users update to the latest driver version as it also improves the game's performance. However, if players experience the screen flickering even with the latest driver update, it is recommended that they roll back to the driver version 516.59 or 522.25 and wait for another hotfix.

Riot Shield invincibility glitch

Infinity Ward has acknowledged the glitch that various players are exploiting by using their Riot Shield against an enemy VTOL jet or a Chopper Gunner killstreak that provides invincibility. According to the developers, a ticket has been created, and a fix will be coming in a future update.

Currently, the only way to kill an enemy who is exploiting this glitch is by throwing a Molotov or a Thermite grenade at them, as only fire causes damage to those who are invincible.

Miscellaneous issues

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard



We'll continue to update this board as issues are discovered and resolved.



Keep an eye on issue tracking and updates for #ModernWarfare2 ... Our official Trello board is now live!

• The enemy’s live-ping feature in Multiplayer of Modern Warfare 2, which causes an enemy to stay pinged for the entirety of a match, is currently being worked on by Infinity Ward. According to the developers, the fix will take a while to be implemented, and players can expect it to go live on November 16, 2022, with the launch of Season 01. This feature will remain disabled until then.

• Various visual bugs in Modern Warfare 2 are currently being worked on, including on the Sariff Bay multiplayer map, in which some grass textures are bugged.

• The Ground War map Santa Seña has a bug that causes the APC vehicle to respawn in a location that makes it stuck and unusable. Infinity Ward has acknowledged this issue and will fix it in a future update.

• A bug in Ground War mode with the helicopter affects its height and allows players to leave the map. The developers have acknowledged the issue and will fix it with an update.

• A rare bug that causes players to only have sound for their suppressed weapons, while other players can't, is being worked on, and players should expect it to be fixed soon.

