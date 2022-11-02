Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been out for almost a week and players are looking for ways to find an advantage in every way possible. Currently, various glitches to gain XP, both weapon and Rank, have been found, which are being abused by players.

A new Riot Shield glitch was recently discovered which gives players invincibility, practically breaking the game and making it completely unfair. Infinity Ward is working on a lot of changes and bug fixes and this is most probably high on the developer's to-do list.

Players have to use a Riot Shield and VTOL killstreak to activate this bug in Modern Warfare 2

Trey @Shadow_Voltage Ummm @InfinityWard there’s a godmode glitch in the game. I was using the Lockwood mk2 with a riot shield and no matter where they shot me they didn’t do any damage. What’s up? Ummm @InfinityWard there’s a godmode glitch in the game. I was using the Lockwood mk2 with a riot shield and no matter where they shot me they didn’t do any damage. What’s up?

Infinity Ward's game engine has been known to have invincibility glitches for quite some time now. Even in Call of Duty: Warzone, a glitch that made the player invisible and invincible was being abused by players, and all that they had to do was crash a helicopter while in it, with a self-revive equipped.

The only way for Infinity Ward to fix the invincibility glitch is for it to be widespread and known by a majority of players, forcing the developers to work on it faster. Hence, to activate this glitch in Modern Warfare 2:

Spawn into a 6v6 match or a Ground War game mode with a Riot Shield equipped as the primary or secondary weapon. Wait for the enemy team to call in a VTOL Jet Killstreak. Run into an open area where the killstreak can attack you, but not kill you. Have your Riot Shield ready in hand to block all the incoming bullets from the jet while crouching. After the VTOL jet stops shooting at you, the player will achieve invincibility.

This can be done in most game modes but is harder in Ground War as there are many enemies all around the map. After achieving this, none of the players will be able to eliminate you, not even yourself. However, it is recommended that players do not attempt this glitch as there is a high chance that other players will report them for cheating. While this is not "hacking," exploiting a glitch is also considered cheating.

There are multiple players currently being banned from Modern Warfare 2 for no concrete reason, and attempting this glitch will only increase the chances of individuals getting banned from the game.

As of November 2, this glitch has not been fixed in Modern Warfare 2 as various players are currently exploiting it. It is expected that Infinity Ward will release a hotfix within the next couple of days, or even disable either the VTOL Killstreak or the Riot Shield from the game as a temporary measure.

