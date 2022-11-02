How to check Modern Warfare 2 server status

The highly anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was finally released last week. Despite being a triple A title from a renowned studio, the first-person shooter lacks polish and quality. This can be observed in the various glitches, bugs, and network issues present in the game.

Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most hyped releases of 2022, with fans eagerly waiting for its launch ever since the beta testing phase concluded on September 26. Unfortunately, the day one release experience left players disappointed. While some were unable to access the game, others' games were crashing when they queued with a party size of more than two players.

Clearly, this requires fixes and solutions from the developers, but that may not always the case. Before making changes to one's system, users must ensure that the problem is on their end and not on the game's servers.

This guide takes a closer look into the process of checking if Modern Warfare 2 servers are online at the moment or not.

Everything fans need to know for checking the Modern Warfare 2 server status

Getting vital information about the servers' statuses can save players a lot of time. Most players would assume that the issue is with their system and then spend time and energy attempting to fix it before realizing it isn't a problem on their end. Additionally, having quick access to this data can aid in scheduling their gaming sessions.

Here's how you can check the server status in Modern Warfare 2:

1) First, head over to https://support.activision.com/onlineservices and select Modern Warfare 2 from the drop down list. This will show you the current server status of all the platforms the game is available on.

2) Users can also check for the latest tweets via the Activision Support team at https://twitter.com/ATVIAssist. They generally notify the community of the current server conditions and any upcoming downtimes.

3) Similarly, players can also check out Infinity Ward's Twitter handle https://twitter.com/InfinityWard for further information regarding the server status.

At the time of writing this article, MW2's servers are online and running smoothly.

Checking server status of different platforms

Alternatively, if you are still suffering from network issues despite Modern Warfare 2 servers being live, you may want to check your respective platform's server status.

Here's how you can do it:

If you are on a PlayStation system, check whether the PSN services are online or not. To do this, click here.

Similarly, if you are on an Xbox system, verify the status of Xbox Live services by clicking here.

If you are on a PC, you get to own the game on two different clients, Battle.net and Steam.

To check Steam server status, visit the reputed third-party site: Steamstat.us

For an update on battle.net's server status, head over to their official Twitter page by following this link: https://twitter.com/Blizzard_Ent

This is all there is to know about checking MW2's server status as well as all the platforms it is available on.

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard IT. IS. TIME. #ModernWarfare2 is now LIVE across all platforms in all of North America 🫡 IT. IS. TIME. #ModernWarfare2 is now LIVE across all platforms in all of North America 🫡 https://t.co/xVHVbA5fo3

Modern Warfare 2 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X, featuring brand new audio technologies, graphical upgrades, advanced AI, and more, all of which mark the beginning of the next generation of Call of Duty games.

