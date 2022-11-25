The most anticipated DMZ game mode was released alongside Call of Duty Warzone 2 and provided a good survival mode gaming experience to the entire player base. The release of Warzone 2 also brought along the first Season for the platform, and a brand new Battle Pass with cross-progression enabled.

DMZ mode is a new take on the only playable map of Warzone 2 - Al Mazrah. Players get their missions from various factions on the map as they participate in a power struggle. Each of these factions operates independently. They want to achieve this agenda by hiring mercenaries that work alone or drop in with a small strike force.

Certain items in the DMZ game mode can permanently remain on the player’s account and be utilized to find high-tier loot. A better gear grade is essential in this lawless and barren battleground, as everyone is fighting for survival and extraction after successfully completing their objectives.

Fans can continue to read the discussion below to find the location of all the keys and their use in Warzone 2’s DMZ mode.

DMZ mode all key locations and use locations

The DMZ mode can be termed Call of Duty’s version of Escape from Tarkov, where staying alive is all that matters as the death penalties are severe. Players in this cut-throat mode risk losing all the loot and collectible items they gather while on-ground.

Players will stumble upon an item called a “Key” while traversing through the wide map, changing geography, and completing the provided mission in the session.

All DMZ keys

In Warzone 2’s DMZ mode, most of these keys can be obtained similarly, but it requires players to go through every possible loot available on the ground - be it in duffle bags, cupboards and cabinets, or in crates.

Quarry Worker’s Lost Toolbox Key

This key can be obtained in the following places:

Enemy AI Drop

HVT Contract

Loot Containers

This key can be used underwater between the warehouses on the northern side of Al Safwa Quarry

Crane Control Room Key

This key can be obtained in the following places:

Enemy AI Drop

HVT Contract

Loot Containers

This key can be used on the grey door leading into the Al Safwa Quarry crane for loot.

Kushaak Construction Warehouse Key

This key can be obtained in the following places:

Enemy AI Drop

HVT Contract

Loot Containers

White Lotus Faction Mission

This key can be used in the middle of Al Safwa Quarry on the second floor of the Kushaak Warehouse.

Al-Safwa Stone Block Office Key

This key can be obtained in the following places:

Enemy AI Drop

HVT Contract

Loot Containers

This key can be used in the southeast of Al Safwa Quarry to unlock a room in a rectangular building.

Rohan Oil North Guard Shack Key

This key can be obtained in the following places:

Enemy AI Drop

HVT Contract

Loot Containers

This key can be used in the northwestern region of Rohan Oil in one of the buildings.

Rohan Oil South Guard Shack Key

This key can be obtained in the following places:

Enemy AI Drop

HVT Contract

Loot Containers

This key can be used in the southeast direction from the tanks of Rohan Oil in the building.

Taraq River Supply Shack Key

This key can be obtained in the following places:

Enemy AI Drop

HVT Contract

Loot Containers

This key can be used inside a shack near the river near the small bridge.

Ch 7 Editorial Department Key

This key can be obtained in the following places:

Enemy AI Drop

HVT Contract

Loot Containers

This key can be used on the top floor of the Editorial Department Room.

Yum Yum Burger Back Room Key

This key can be obtained in the following places:

Enemy AI Drop

HVT Contract

Loot Containers

This key can be used in the Back Room for storage.

Mawizeh Cell Shop Key

This key can be obtained in the following places:

Enemy AI Drop

HVT Contract

Loot Containers

This key can be used in the Mawizeh Cell Shop.

Ahmed Grocery Store Office Key

This key can be obtained in the following places:

Enemy AI Drop

HVT Contract

Loot Containers

This key can be used in the Store Office Room.

Far South Eastern Storage Closet Key

This key can be obtained in the following places:

Enemy AI Drop

HVT Contract

Loot Containers

This key can be used for the Duffel Bag in the Storage Closet.

Hafid Ship Bridge Cache Key

This key can be obtained in the following places:

Enemy AI Drop

HVT Contract

Loot Containers

This key can be used on the top floor of the Ship Bridge Tower on the ship at Hafid Port.

Hafid Ship First Mate Cache Key Modern Warfare 2

This key can be obtained in the following places:

Enemy AI Drop

HVT Contract

Loot Containers

This key can be used on the floor below the bridge of the Ship Bridge Tower in Hafid Port.

Longshoreman’s Duffel Bag Key

This key can be obtained in the following places:

Enemy AI Drop

HVT Contract

Loot Containers

This key can be used on a concrete platform on a broken metal bridge.

IHTAQ Warehouse Supply Room Key

This key can be obtained in the following places:

Enemy AI Drop

HVT Contract

Loot Containers

This key can be used in the biggest warehouse with grey roof in Hafid Port.

Central Sa’Id Top Floor Apartment Key

This key can be obtained in the following places:

Enemy AI Drop

HVT Contract

Loot Containers

This can be used on the top floor of the apartment in Sa’Id city.

Weapons Repair Kit Key DMZ

This key can be obtained in the following places:

Enemy AI Drop

HVT Contract

Loot Containers

This key can be used in the Sattiq Cave Complex.

Zaya Radar Dome Key

This key can be obtained in the following places:

Enemy AI Drop

HVT Contract

Loot Containers

This key can be used in the Observatory for the locked room under the dome.

Scientist’s Locker Key

This key can be obtained in the following places:

Enemy AI Drop

HVT Contract

Loot Containers

This key can be used to unlock the door along the corridor inside the Bunker.

Central Zaya Meeting Room Key DMZ

This key can be obtained in the following places:

Enemy AI Drop

HVT Contract

Loot Containers

This key can be used in the Observatory room inside the building.

South Zaya Scientist Apartment Key

This key can be obtained in the following places:

Enemy AI Drop

HVT Contract

Loot Containers

This key can be used on the Observatory’s second floor.

Mountaintop Spotter Shack Key

This key can be obtained in the following places:

Enemy AI Drop

HVT Contract

Loot Containers

This key can be used on the peak of the highest mountain in Al Sharim.

South Bank Apartment Key

This key can be obtained in the following places:

Enemy AI Drop

HVT Contract

Loot Containers

This key can be used in the third-floor apartment that is to the west of the hotel.

Power Substation Toolbox Key DMZ

This key can be obtained in the following places:

Enemy AI Drop

HVT Contract

Loot Containers

This key can be used in the large generator near Al Samman Cemetery.

Bank of Adal Second Story Office Key

This key can be obtained in the following places:

Enemy AI Drop

HVT Contract

Loot Containers

This key can be used on the second floor of the National Bank of Adal located in Sawah Village.

Bank of Adal Top Story Office Key DMZ

This key can be obtained in the following places:

Enemy AI Drop

HVT Contract

Loot Containers

This key can be used on the third floor of the National Bank of Adal located in Sawah Village.

Captain’s Cache Key

This key can be obtained in the following places:

Enemy AI Drop

HVT Contract

Loot Containers

This key can be used on the partially sunk bridge of the ship.

Deckhand’s Toolbox Key DMZ

This key can be obtained in the following places:

Enemy AI Drop

HVT Contract

Loot Containers

This key can be used underwater in front of the bridge and through the doorway to get the toolbox.

Groundskeeping Building Key

This key can be obtained in the following places:

Enemy AI Drop

HVT Contract

Loot Containers

This key can be used in the building with a Satellite Dish Antenna on the Roof in Sarrif Bay.

Clock Repair Tools Key DMZ

This key can be obtained in the following places:

Enemy AI Drop

HVT Contract

Loot Containers

This key can be used in the Clock Tower.

Old Lighthouse Citadel Room Key

This key can be obtained in the following places:

Enemy AI Drop

HVT Contract

Loot Containers

This key can be used on the ground floor of the Lighthouse.

Al Bagra Munitions Storeroom Key DMZ

This key can be obtained in the following places:

Enemy AI Drop

HVT Contract

Loot Containers

This key can be used near the fortress in a building with two adjacent locked cell doors.

A.B.F Antiquities Office Key

This key can be obtained in the following places:

Enemy AI Drop

HVT Contract

Loot Containers

This key can be used near the Fortress inside the palace’s second floor.

Al Bagra Officers Quarters Key DMZ

This key can be obtained in the following places:

Enemy AI Drop

HVT Contract

Loot Containers

This key can be used in the Eastern Wing of the Fortress’s top floor.

Al Bagra Barrack Key

This key can be obtained in the following places:

Enemy AI Drop

HVT Contract

Loot Containers

This key can be used near the antiques in the Eastern building.

South Al Bagra Barrack Top Floor Bedroom Key DMZ

This key can be obtained in the following places:

Enemy AI Drop

HVT Contract

Loot Containers

This key can be used on the top floor of the building near the Fortress.

B.C. Toolbox Key

This key can be obtained in the following places:

Enemy AI Drop

HVT Contract

Loot Containers

This key can be used in the Airport’s maintenance area in all items of baggage area.

Traveler’s Luggage Key

This key can be obtained in the following places:

Enemy AI Drop

HVT Contract

Loot Containers

This key can be used on the Airport’s second floor in a duffle bag.

Airport Maintenance Key

This key can be obtained in the following places:

Enemy AI Drop

HVT Contract

Loot Containers

This key can be used in Yum Yum Burger Restaurant’s kitchen backroom storage.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more useful DMZ guides and weapon builds for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

