Best Escape from Tarkov settings in 2022

Escape from Tarkov has not been a recent release, and the game has been available for quite some time now.

However, with regular updates and content additions, the game has come a long way since its release. Escape from Tarkov recently did a Twitch drop event, where they collaborated with several high-profile streamers. Players and viewers also obtained several valuable in-game items by simply watching the streams.

Escape from Tarkov @tarkov January 8, from 10:00 GMT Drops will be enabled on all Twitch channels in the Escape from Tarkov category. Streamers who want to participate in the event of this day need to have an active copy of the game. If you don’t have your copy yet, you can purchase it here. January 8, from 10:00 GMT Drops will be enabled on all Twitch channels in the Escape from Tarkov category. Streamers who want to participate in the event of this day need to have an active copy of the game. If you don’t have your copy yet, you can purchase it here. https://t.co/lgmm8PY39g

With the 0.12.12 update, there have been certain changes in Escape from Tarkov, especially in a few areas within the game. Escape from Tarkov isn't extremely resource-intensive when one considers the gaming machines of late 2020 and 2021.

A few things can help bring the best out of the game and help the player get an edge in the battle.

Escape from Tarkov: Best settings in 2022

Escape from Tarkov is one of the most realistic FPS games out in the market. The objective is to survive and kill other players and grab their loot. However, dying while trying to do so will lose most of the items the player has.

With such a competitive scene, it's quite natural that any player will want to make the game run as smoothly as possible. The optimum settings will naturally depend on how a player will run Escape from Tarkov. Players can still make certain tweaks to keep a nice balance between performance and quality.

Best graphic settings for Escape from Tarkov

Resolution: Native resolution

Screen mode: Full screen

Vsync: Unchecked

Texture Quality: Medium

Shadows: Low

Shadow Visibility: 75

Anti-aliasing: TAA

Resampling: 1X off

HBAO, SSR: Off

Anisotropic filtering: Per texture

Sharpness: 1.3

Lobby FPS Limit: 60

Game FPS Limit: 120

Other items: Unchecked

These settings have been kept with a medium-powered PC in mind. Players can ramp up their settings in Escape from Tarkov if their gaming rigs are powerful enough.

Escape from Tarkov specifications on PC

Minimum

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit)

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo/Intel Core i3 2.4GHz or AMD Athlon/Phenom 11 2.6 GHz

RAM: 6 GB

GPU: DX9-compatible graphics card (1 GB VRAM)

HDD: 20 GB

Recommended

Also Read Article Continues below

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit)

CPU: Intel Core i5/Intel Core i7 3.2 GHz, AMD FX/AMD Athlon 3.6 GHz

RAM: 8 GB

GPU: DX11-compatible graphics card (2 GB VRAM)

HDD: 20 GB

Edited by Yasho Amonkar