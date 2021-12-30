How to get Escape from Tarkov Twitch drops

Escape from Tarkov has some great news for its fans worldwide as they are bringing some valuable gifts on occasion of the upcoming New Year's Day. Escape from Tarkov has linked up with Twitch affiliates, granting players and watchers a chance to gain drops by watching their favorite streamers.

Lately, video game streaming has risen to all-new heights as it has earned more than some of the more traditional industries. It's not surprising that games like Escape from Tarkov have partnered with Twitch and streamers who are both famous and new on the scene. To make it even more rewarding for viewers, Twitch will be rewarding gamers with timely drops on a daily basis.

How long with Escape from Tarkov Twitch drops run and how can players obtain them

Starting on December 28, Twitch began rewarding players with drops when they watched streams of Escape from Tarkov. Anybody with a copy of Escape from Tarkov and have the game connected to their Twitch account is eligible for these rewards.

How does a person earn the rewards?

Aside from having the Escape from Tarkov copy linked to Twitch, a viewer will have to watch a stream for at least two hours before they will be able to collect their rewards. Post the first collection, there will be additional rewards every four hours.

To summarize, one will simply have to have a pre-owned copy of Escape from Tarkov and connect with their Twitch account. Finally, all players need to do after connecting their account is to watch Escape from Tarkov streams for a certain duration of time to receive their rewards.

What is the Escape from Tarkov Twitch drop reward?

As shown in the video above, players will be able to get different weapons and gear from the Twitch drops. The range of rarity of the rewards will vary between common and legendary. However, there are caveats as players will have to earn rewards from previous tiers to begin receiving rewards of the next rarity.

The New Year event of Escape from Tarkov is an exciting and different event that is sure to not only increase the number of players within the game, but also increase viewer counts and the overall popularity of the multiplayer title within the gaming community. This is a wonderful opportunity for those who were looking to purchase Escape from Tarkov. By watching extensive streams, they can be sure about whether Escape from Tarkov is a game for them or not.

