6 best free FPS games on PC in 2021-22

FPS games have become pretty synonymous with gaming itself. They are like the 'rock genre' equivalent for gaming.

Back in the early '90s, games like Doom and Wolfenstein were the early torchbearers for this genre, which was soon going to blow up the industry. Then in the late '90s, Half-Life and Goldeneye007 advanced the genre further, which in the early 2000's pretty much peaked with Halo and Call of Duty.

Although the 2020s haven't necessarily been the best period for everyone, the gaming industry has reached new heights, with both a higher number of players and a slew of multiplayer FPS games that can be enjoyed by all.

Today we will list some of the best FPS games that are also free to play.

Best free-to-play FPS games for PCs

6) PUBG

Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (Image via Wallpaper Access)

The game that pretty much started the battle royale genre, this cult classic of a game still has over 300,000 daily players on Steam.

Release Date: , Mar 2017 (Beta), Dec 2017 (Full Release)

Publisher: Krafton Inc.

Metacritic Rating: 86/100

*This game will go free-to-play from 12th Jan 2022.

5) Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone (Image via Wallpaper Access)

Call of Duty's second foray into the battle royale genre. With its classic signature gunplay, this FPS game is one of the best COD experiences ever.

Release Date: March 2020

Publisher: Activision

Metacritic Rating: 80/100

4) Halo: Infinite

Halo: Infinite (Image via Wallpaper Access)

One of the pioneers of the FPS genre, Halo is back with its Sci-fi setting and smooth gunplay along with multiple modes.

Release Date: Nov 2021 (Open Beta), Dec 2021 (Full Release)

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Metacritic Rating: 81/100

3) Apex: Legends

Apex: Legends (Image via Wallpaper Access)

Set in the same universe as the Titanfall FPS games, this battle royale is fast-paced and super competitive. It also has various legends you can choose from, each with their own distinct abilities.

Release Date: Feb 2019

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Metacritic Rating: 88/100

2) Valorant

Valorant (Image via Wallpaper Access)

Drawing inspiration from FPS games like CSGO and Overwatch, Valorant nails all the expectations that come with the genre while introducing a plethora of new elements.

Release Date: June 2020

Publisher: Riot Games

Metacritic Rating: 80/100

1) Counter Strike: Global Offensive

Counter Strike: Global Offensive (Image Via Wallpaper Access)

Pretty much the grandad of 5v5 FPS games, CS has come a long way from being a humble Half-Life mod, to reaching the peak of esports and having over half a million daily players.

Release Date: Aug 2012

Publisher: Valve

Metacritic Rating: 83/100

