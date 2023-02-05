Warzone 2 Season 2 to bring back an original MW2 POI in Al Mazrah

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's primary battle royale map, Al Mazrah, is set to receive some major changes in the upcoming Season 2 update. Out of the various changes teased, one in particular stands out from the rest. This change pertains to the Sattiq Cave Complex, which currently consists of a few areas inspired by the original Modern Warfare 2's Afghan map.

Warzone 2 Season 2 is expected to bring plenty of improvements and changes to both the battle royale and DMZ game modes. Although Season 2 was originally scheduled for release on February 1, 2023, the developers officially stated that it would take more time as they were making several changes. Hence, the update's release was delayed by two weeks and is now scheduled for February 15, 2023.

Sattiq Cave Complex in Warzone 2 to get an iconic POI from Modern Warfare 2's (2009) Afghan map

Call of Duty recently shared the upcoming Warzone 2 DMZ changes. Besides introducing a new Resurgence map, Ashika Island, as a brand new Exclusion Zone, they mentioned several changes that Al Mazrah would be receiving in Season 2.

Under the section that lists out changes to the Al Mazrah map, the official Call of Duty blog reads:

"There are developments to explore in Al Mazrah as well, with updated intel indicating including the crash of an unknown aircraft at the Sattiq Cave Complex."

This statement indicates that the iconic crashed plane on the Afghan map of the original Modern Warfare 2 will now be added to Al Mazrah. As mentioned earlier, the Sattiq Cave Complex POI was originally inspired by the Afghan map. Although players were already able to explore the area's cave systems and bunkers, the crashed aircraft was never included.

The crashed aircraft in the Afghan map of Modern Warfare 2 (2009) (Image via Activision)

Interestingly, the Al Mazrah map features several locations that were inspired by previous entries to the franchise. For example, the Zaya Observatory has certain locations that resemble the small Dome map from Modern Warfare 3. With the crashed aircraft added to the Sattiq Cave Complex POI, it will soon be a solid replica of the original Modern Warfare 2 map.

Modern Warfare 2 (2009) featured some of the best maps in the series, such as High Rise, Quarry, Rust, Terminal, and more. Some of these maps are already part of the Al Mazrah map and have also been featured in other Call of Duty games.

Upon seeing this, veteran fans of the series were elated as this is essentially a shout-out to the good old days when Call of Duty was just developing into the massive franchise that it is today. All of these changes will most likely be arriving with Season 2, along with the new Ashika Island map.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is currently available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

