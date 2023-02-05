Where can Warzone 2 DMZ players find the access card of Building 21 in Season 2

Building 21 is a prominent location on the DMZ map that was introduced to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 with the Season 1 Reloaded update. This particular location is unique in the sense that it isn't always accessible, considering that there's a limited time window in which players will be able to infiltrate the building. Unfortunately, that's not all. Entry to this heavily guarded structure requires an access card, which must be used in this time frame to gain access into Building 21.

In the game's first season, these cards spawned at various locations on the Al Mazrah map, but were fairly difficult to find. Some of the most common spots where players looked for them included Orange Boxes, Supply Drops, or from the crates found at the crash site of the Commander's Helicopter.

Unfortunately, these areas weren't even guaranteed to contain access cards. Thankfully, with the Season 2 update that will be dropped soon, the developers have laid out a few locations where one can find these cards. Interestingly, these locations are available in both Al Mazrah and the newly featured map of Ashika Island.

Locations for DMZ's Building 21 Access Cards in Al Mazrah and Ashika Island in Season 2 of Warzone 2

As mentioned earlier, locating an access card for Building 21 isn't an easy task. Although Warzone 2 players in Season 1 might have come across one by chance, the developers in Season 2 have mentioned a few sure-shot locations where one can find them. The locations are as follows:

S.A.M. Site Crates

Chopper Boss Crates

Buy Stations

Legendary (Orange) Crates

Clearly, these locations haven't deviated much from the popular locations of Season 1 and players can expect to find them in Orange Boxes and the crash site of the Commander's Helicopter. In addition, the developers stated that access cards might be available in Buy Stations as well. It might be worthwhile to stop at every Buy Station in the DMZ mode to obtain an access card.

Additionally, they mentioned that they can be found in S.A.M Site Crates as well, which are generally heavily guarded locations. However, these locations contain incredibly useful loot, which can certainly make the survival process in DMZ much easier. Now that players are aware that Building 21's access cards will appear in these locations, there's no reason not to infiltrate one of these sites.

Once you've obtained an access card, you can infiltrate Building 21 when it becomes available. It should be noted that Warzone 2's Building 21 is extremely dangerous and focuses heavily on close-quarters combat. Hence, you're advised to gear up accordingly and opt for close-to-medium-range weapons.

This is all there's to know about the locations of access cards in Season 2 of Warzone 2's DMZ mode. These locations are valid for both the Resurgence map of Ashika Island and the bigger Al Mazrah. Season 2 will officially launch on February 15, 2023, with a plethora of new content such as weapons, Operators, game modes, and more.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

