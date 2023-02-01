When does Warzone 2's new Resurgence map Ashika Island go live?

Call of Duty recently unveiled Warzone 2's new Resurgence map called Ashika Island. The map was revealed on January 30, 2023, ahead of the Season 2 launch. The island has many interesting areas, including the castle with a secret chamber and an underground waterway.

Resurgence maps are usually smaller than the main battle royale map, Al Mazrah. Unlike the typical battle royale, Resurgence allows for fast and intense combat. Moreover, players in this mode get auto respawns until the end circle when it is disabled.

Since players don't have to be dependent on their teammates for revival, most solo players usually prefer this mode over the battle royale. Although Resurgence was absent in Warzone 2 in Season 1, it will return in the upcoming Season.

Everything players need to know about Ashika Island Resurgence map release date in Warzone 2

Warzone 2's new Resurgence map, Ashika Island, will arrive in-game with Season 2. The upcoming Season was scheduled to launch on February 1, 2023. However, the developers have delayed its launch by two weeks, stating that they have made several changes as requested by the community. As a result, the new launch date for Season 2 and the arrival of Ashika Island to the title is February 15, 2023.

Ashika Island has seven primary locations and points of interest. All these areas will provide unique opportunities to engage in combat and bring variety to the small island-based map. The points of interest are:

Residential

Shipwreck

Tsuki Castle

Port Ashika

Town Center

Oganikku Farms

Beach Club

What more to expect in Warzone 2 Season 2?

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Read the bit.ly/S02CommunityUp… We want to share some updates coming to Season 02 for Multiplayer, DMZ and Battle Royale with our community.Read the @InfinityWard community update that covers a wide range of topics and adjustments in order to deliver a better player experience We want to share some updates coming to Season 02 for Multiplayer, DMZ and Battle Royale with our community.Read the @InfinityWard community update that covers a wide range of topics and adjustments in order to deliver a better player experience ▶️ bit.ly/S02CommunityUp… https://t.co/q2iG2Ptkit

Apart from adding the Resurgence mode, Season 2 will be dropping with many changes. Most of these updates pertain to the battle royale game. Some of the highlights of the upcoming patch are:

1) Customizable perk packages will return. Currently, users can only pick one out of the eight preset perk packages. In Season 2, players can customize these packages according to their preferences and playstyle.

2) Loadout drops will now spawn in the first and fifth circles of the battle royale mode. Players will now be able to buy Loadout drop markers, just like in Warzone 2, allowing them to earn their loadouts early in the game.

3) Cash loot will be a massive increment. Previously, the lowest denomination of cash found in the game was $100. However, in Season 2, the minimum one can loot from the ground will be $800 and $500 from the cash registers.

4) Similar to the original Warzone, loot will drop on the group when a crate is opened, or an enemy is eliminated in the upcoming Season. Players won't have to go through their backpacks to acquire the required gear.

Resurgence is a highly requested mode, and with Ashika Island arriving in the game, players are elated. Resurgence maps were present in the previous iteration of Warzone. However, after the launch of Warzone 2, the maps were removed from the original game, leaving players stranded.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

