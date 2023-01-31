Modern Warfare 2 Tier 1 vs Hardcore: What are the major differences between the two modes?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 didn't launch with any hardcore-like game modes. However, the Season 1 update introduced "Tier 1", a game mode that was supposed to replace Hardcore and was more in line with the Realism game mode from Modern Warfare (2019). However, fans were upset with the addition of Tier 1 as it didn't reflect the true essence of Hardcore.

Listening to the community's feedback, the developers have announced the return of the proper Hardcore mode to Modern Warfare 2. This mode will arrive at the title in the upcoming Season 2 update. However, as of right now, it is unclear whether Tier 1 will remain or be entirely replaced by Hardcore.

As the classic Hardcore mode returns to Modern Warfare 2, this article discusses the significant differences between the two modes.

All major differences between Tier 1 and Hardcore mode in Modern Warfare 2

Hardcore mode is a classic Call of Duty game mode. The series was first introduced with COD 4: Modern Warfare. Since then, it has appeared in all titles following its release. Tier 1, on the other hand, is a first for the series. Although the two modes are pretty similar in gameplay, the Hardcore and Tier 1 differ in HUD and player health.

1) HUD

Hardcore has limited HUD elements. The ammo counter, mini-map, equipment count, and more are hidden. It only shows players' objective-related information and the kill feed. It will also display XP granted for eliminations or hit markers.

However, all of that is absent in Tier 1. In Tier 1, there is no way to confirm an elimination since there are no kill feeds, hit markers, or pop-ups from XP gained. The only way to confirm a kill in Tier 1 is by listening to the sound cues. This can be heard during headshots, which produce a 'ping' noise.

2) Health

Both Hardcore and Tier 1 give users reduced overall health. However, in Hardcore, enemies are almost always one to two-shot kill. Tier 1, on the other hand, is a bit more generous and gives players a bit of extra health compared to hardcore. However, any headshot that lands on a target in Tier 1 will result in an instant kill, irrespective of the weapon one uses.

These are the two major ways how Hardcore and Tier 1 differ. Both modes are pretty similar when it comes to gameplay. Players won't observe any significant difference between the two modes during the match. However, the community demanded a return to the old days, and the developers will deliver the mode in response to fan requests.

It is set to arrive with the upcoming Season 2 update, which was supposed to be released on February 1, 2023. However, the developers have delayed it by two weeks. It will now be launching on February 15, 2023.

This is all there is to know about the upcoming Hardcore mode in Modern Warfare 2 and how it differs from Tier 1.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

