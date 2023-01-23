According to Infinity Ward's January 22 tweet, the hardcore mode will soon be introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. This is something players have been asking for since the game's release in October 2022.

The mode is set to be added to the title with Season 2's launch, which is scheduled for February 15, pushed back from the initial release date of February 1. This delay is meant to give the developers more time to work on the update and make changes to MW2 based on player feedback.

Hardcore mode to be added to Modern Warfare 2, different from Tier 1

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard No HUD? No problem. Hardcore is back!



Follow Season 02's Multiplayer updates in our studio blog later this week.

When Modern Warfare 2's first season dropped on November 16, 2022, a brand-new game mode was introduced to players called Tier 1, which was the developer's fresh take on the franchise's Hardcore mode.

Both are similar and feature decreased health, limited HUD, as well as friendly fire. However, Tier 1 leans towards a more "realistic approach" and removes the kill feed, hit markers, crosshairs, and kill confirmations. This mode was greeted with negative feedback from players as it failed to offer an enjoyable experience.

In response to the feedback, Infinity Ward has decided to bring back the legacy Hardcore mode to Modern Warfare 2, which has been part of every Call of Duty game.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



This is a welcome change from the current no HUD + no Killfeed “Tier 1” version of hardcore that we have in MW2 that is basically realism mode from MW19. BREAKING: Hardcore is coming to #ModernWarfare2 in Season 2.This is a welcome change from the current no HUD + no Killfeed “Tier 1” version of hardcore that we have in MW2 that is basically realism mode from MW19. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… BREAKING: Hardcore is coming to #ModernWarfare2 in Season 2. This is a welcome change from the current no HUD + no Killfeed “Tier 1” version of hardcore that we have in MW2 that is basically realism mode from MW19. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/9tUQAa5Ekg

All aspects of the Hardcore mode from previous titles will likely be reintroduced as well. This includes limited health, one-headshot kills from every weapon, an incredibly fast time-to-kill, friendly fire, and a limited HUD but with crosshairs, kill feeds, as well as kill confirmations. These features are similar to those seen in the traditional Hardcore experience in the Call of Duty franchise.

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard Call of Duty @CallofDuty Season 02 will be launching on February 15. Stay tuned for additional intel. Season 02 will be launching on February 15. Stay tuned for additional intel. https://t.co/G80TiutG62 We look forward to sharing more details on the updates coming to Season 02 in a deep-dive studio blog next week. This includes exciting changes to Warzone 2.0 including the gulag, looting and loadouts. More soon! twitter.com/CallofDuty/sta… We look forward to sharing more details on the updates coming to Season 02 in a deep-dive studio blog next week. This includes exciting changes to Warzone 2.0 including the gulag, looting and loadouts. More soon! twitter.com/CallofDuty/sta…

It is currently unclear whether the Tier 1 playlist will be removed and replaced with the upcoming mode or if it will still be a part of MW2 that is available for all players to access whenever they want. The developers also mentioned that an in-depth blog post will be released later this week, which will clear all doubts and announce the changes coming with Season 2.

It has been confirmed that Ranked Mode will also be coming to Modern Warfare 2 in the second season, along with various overhauls for Warzone 2, featuring the return of 1v1 gulags, popping floor loot after player eliminations, and more.

Season 2 of both titles is scheduled to launch on February 15 and will bring new multiplayer maps, new weapons, and more.

