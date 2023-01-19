Although Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is infamous for having SBMM (Skill-Based Matchmaking) enabled in casual games, the popular shooter title currently has no competitive or ranked system, and players aren't rewarded for winning matches against similarly-skilled opponents.

As per Activision, however, a Ranked Mode will soon arrive in the game with the launch of Season 2, which was rumored to drop at the beginning of this year. The publisher recently announced an unexpected delay to the highly anticipated second season of the game. Fortunately, along with this news, it was also officially revealed that a Ranked Mode will soon be added to Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2's Ranked Mode will arrive on February 15

Call of Duty @CallofDuty Season 02 will be launching on February 15. Stay tuned for additional intel. Season 02 will be launching on February 15. Stay tuned for additional intel. https://t.co/G80TiutG62

On January 18, the official Call of Duty Twitter account tweeted the above image confirming the release date of the game's Ranked Mode, which will arrive alongside Season 2 on February 15, 2023.

Based on previous reports, the second season was supposed to begin on February 1, considering how long Call of Duty seasons generally last. However, its release was delayed by two weeks so that the developers could continue to work on and improve the game based on feedback from the community, which has been largely negative in recent times.

Additionally, some of the new content for Season 2 was also revealed in this tweet, such as the new Resurgence mode for Warzone 2 and a new map for the battle royale title which will undoubtedly improve the game's recent low player count. New multiplayer maps, modes, weapons, and more were also teased by the developers.

Treyarch Studios @Treyarch



Competitive Modes

Ranked Skill Divisions

Visible Skill Ratings

Top 250 Leaderboard

Competitive Rewards



More details to come! #CONFIRMED : Ranked Play arrives on #ModernWarfare2 in 2023, and we're working with our partners to deliver:Competitive ModesRanked Skill DivisionsVisible Skill RatingsTop 250 LeaderboardCompetitive RewardsMore details to come! #CONFIRMED: Ranked Play arrives on #ModernWarfare2 in 2023, and we're working with our partners to deliver:Competitive Modes ✅Ranked Skill Divisions ✅Visible Skill Ratings ✅Top 250 Leaderboard ✅Competitive Rewards ✅More details to come!

In the upcoming Ranked Mode, rumors suggest there will be seven skill divisions and tiers that players can climb by earning "SR," which is calculated by personal performance and the margin of victory. Additionally, players will be on a 'Hot Streak' if they win three matches in a row, illuminating their rank icon until they suffer a loss.

Similar to other competitive shooters, when a new season begins in Modern Warfare 2, players will drop one tier below their previous season's rank, a move that keeps players motivated to continuously attempt to rise through the ranks. Reportedly, the highest starting point for the new season will be Diamond 1. Following a 4v4 structure, the Ranked Mode will feature every map, mode, and rule that's included in the Call of Duty League.

As the release date for the Ranked Mode edges closer, players can expect even more leaks to surface within the community from data miners and insiders.

Poll : 0 votes