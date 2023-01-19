Warzone 2 is officially bringing back a new Resurgence map in Season 2

After a long wait, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 fans will finally see the return of Resurgence in Season 2. According to the franchise's official Twitter account, it will arrive in the game alongside a new small map.

The tweet also revealed the new release date for Season 2, brand-new content, and a few quality-of-life updates for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

After WZ2 came out, there were only two big maps in both games: Al Mazrah (WZ 2) and Caldera (WZ Caldera). While the developers promised a new Resurgence map, there was not enough information about it until January 18, 2023.

The caption on the official Call of Duty tweet read:

"Season 2 includes all new content, with the return of resurgence and a brand new small map for Warzone 2"

Call of Duty @CallofDuty Season 02 will be launching on February 15. Stay tuned for additional intel. Season 02 will be launching on February 15. Stay tuned for additional intel. https://t.co/G80TiutG62

Activision completely removed the fan-favorite Resurgence mode from the original Warzone after the release of the second iteration of the game. It even did away with two of the most popular maps from the first version of Resurgence, Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep. Without a doubt, both maps were one of the many reasons why fans still played the game and stuck around.

Based on many leaks, the upcoming Resurgence map will possibly be an "island map" like Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep. More details are yet to be revealed, but the news will surely bring some joy to the community after a long time.

With the game losing players drastically in the last month, this new addition might bring back a large section of the fanbase.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 2 is being delayed for two weeks

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard Call of Duty @CallofDuty Season 02 will be launching on February 15. Stay tuned for additional intel. Season 02 will be launching on February 15. Stay tuned for additional intel. https://t.co/G80TiutG62 We look forward to sharing more details on the updates coming to Season 02 in a deep-dive studio blog next week. This includes exciting changes to Warzone 2.0 including the gulag, looting and loadouts. More soon! twitter.com/CallofDuty/sta… We look forward to sharing more details on the updates coming to Season 02 in a deep-dive studio blog next week. This includes exciting changes to Warzone 2.0 including the gulag, looting and loadouts. More soon! twitter.com/CallofDuty/sta…

Activision also officially confirmed that Season 2 of WZ2 will be delayed for two weeks. The new release date for the game is February 15, 2023. The initial expected launch date was February 1, 2023. This news is sure to disappoint the fanbase.

The new season of WZ2 will bring some exciting changes, maps, weapons, and a Ranked Mode. The developer revealed that it has listened to community complaints and added that there will be some "exciting changes to Warzone 2.0, including the gulag, looting, and loadouts."

Call of Duty: WZ2 is available to play on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes