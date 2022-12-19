Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 was released by Activision as the latest campaign multiplayer title in the series. It is a moderately-paced game that features multiple fundamental changes and boasts a stunning level of visual detail.

Modern Warfare 2 will reportedly be getting a brand-new ranked mode which will be added alongside the casual multiplayer modes. A group of data miners was able to extract a few files from the local game files that hinted at the possible introduction of a ranked mode.

Modern Warfare 2 is a highly competitive first-person shooter game that can challenge a player's ability even in casual multiplayer modes. Completing objectives and meeting goals are critical factors, and there are interesting rewards for completing the challenges.

Let's take a closer look into what this could entail for Modern Warfare 2 if a ranked mode is introduced in the near future.

Modern Warfare 2 could see a ranked mode

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 features different multiplayer game modes that share a common playing ground, but have different objectives and win criteria. The involvement of a higher competitive mode would surely present the possibility of more skilled players hogging the limelight.

Higher-skilled players will need to go through different levels before they encounter players who are at a similar or higher skill level.

Ranked mode

Modern Warfare 2 already features different ranks, but they differ from a ranked more. The existing ranks include account rank, prestige rank, and weapon rank.

However, if Activision’s latest campaign multiplayer title receives a dedicated ranked mode, the varying skill levels of players could impact the game. The casual element of the game will likely disappear and players might begin taking the game more seriously to secure wins.

This would also eliminate the solo playstyle where players join a match and recklessly go on a rampage without any teamwork involved. Introducing a ranked mode will witness a new tactical perspective as the stakes will be higher.

A rank mode cannot be introduced without rank tiers that distinguish players based on their skill level. There can be multiple levels inside the tier, similar to ranked divisions in other esports titles like Valorant. Key elements can be expected to remain the same in the ranked mode.

A ranked mode could also see players penalized for leaving matches midway or abandoning them, which leaves their allied team at a disadvantage.

Expect Skill Based Matchmaking (SBMM) to dominate with the introduction of a ranked mode in the recently-released COD title. This will make it easier to gauge a player with a rank tier attached to their account. Similar-rank players will be grouped together to face off against enemies who are also fighting to progress to the next level.

With all the assumptions taken into account, Activision has not officially announced or addressed the introduction of a ranked mode. Enthusiasts can follow the official Call of Duty and Infinity Ward Twitter handles to get more information on the latest updates.

