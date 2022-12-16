What is Bounty game mode in Modern Warfare 2?

Activision released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as its newest multiplayer and campaign title and it secured a record-breaking sales count, making its launch a massive success. The game introduced a breathtaking storyline and well-paced character development alongside spectacular visual details.

Modern Warfare 2 contains a long list of multiplayer game modes that can entertain various types of players who enjoy different playstyles and objectives. The presence of all the classic variants and some new additions create a fresh playground for all the gunfights on different maps.

A new game mode called “Bounty” will be arriving as part of the title's multiplayer content before the Season 2 update.

Let’s take a look at the details surrounding it and how it will work in Modern Warfare 2.

Exploring Modern Warfare 2's Bounty mode and how to play it before multiplayer launch

There are multiple game modes in the multiplayer segment of Modern Warfare 2 and most of them are iterations of the classic variants that have long existed in the Call of Duty series.

Players also have the added feature to use filters and queue only for the modes that they prefer to play instead of randomizing the playlist. This is very helpful as the lobbies can be appropriately filled, which would prevent issues like overpopulation in some and empty numbers in others.

Bounty mode

The Bounty mode is largely based on the fan-favorite Team Deathmatch where players have a limited amount of time to get kills that allot points to the team and win the game. However, there is a small twist in this iteration as it heavily targets the better players in the lobby.

The player with the highest number of kills is marked similarly to High-Value Targets (HVTs) and can be tracked by enemy operators at all times through the Tac Map. Eliminating them will offer bonus points and double them, which provides a very convincing incentive to hunt them down.

However, marking a certain player throughout the match might become boring and too challenging for one person. The publisher will be ensuring that the marker changes after a meaningful time interval and refreshes to target someone else who is near the top of the board.

This will keep everyone on their toes and introduce a fun element with the cat-and-mouse approach.

The Bounty mode was supposed to debut in Modern Warfare 2 alongside the release of the Season 1 Reloaded mid-season update.

Unfortunately, it is currently only available for private matches and has not made its way into the active multiplayer game mode list. The addition of such a match type is sure to excite the playerbase and gain positive feedback from the community.

Players can test out the game mode by teaming up with a few friends and hosting a private match in Modern Warfare 2. This method will allow them to experience the gameplay before it goes live in the multiplayer queue, and may even help them pick up a few tricks before others.

This concludes all the details we know about the Bounty game mode and its arrival in Modern Warfare 2. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and weapon build guides as we closely follow all the stories around Activision's latest titles.

