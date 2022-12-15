Modern Warfare 2 players have always preferred to use the most popular weapon with the most efficient build to maximize their chances of winning. Assault Rifles are one of the staple weapon classes in Modern Warfare 2 as they have consistent performances and are quite versatile. The Chimera Assault Rifle is one of the newest additions to the game and the inaugural season.

Each new season, along with the mid-season updates, is expected to expand the weapons collection further and introduce new in-game assets that can be earned and purchased through the in-game store.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is Activision’s latest campaign multiplayer title that introduced various changes in the fundamentals of the game. The publisher achieved a record-breaking sales margin with the game in the first few days of its launch.

Modern Warfare 2 is the best Chimera Assault Rifle build

Ten weapon classes are present and shared between Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 that contain the entire arsenal for both games. Players usually opt for the most meta weapons to go into their primary loadout slots to enjoy an advantage over other players. Assault Rifles and Sub Machine Guns (SMGs) are competitors in gunfights in closed spaces and bounded maps.

Chimera Assault Rifle

The Chimera Assault Rifle hails from the Bruen Ops weapon platform and offers a family progression that can be utilized to unlock several specific attachments. The gun has an integrated suppressor and a competitive Time-to-Kill (TTK) that can rival some of the best SMGs in the game. With the correct choice of attachments, players can capitalize on the pros of Chimera AR and score uninterrupted victories.

Recommended builds:

Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: Ravage-8

Ravage-8 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

The VLK LZR 7mW is an excellent attachment choice as it increases the Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, aiming stability, and sprint-to-fire speed with almost no adverse effects on the weapon. The Cronen Mini Pro optic attachment is subject to personal preference, as players can swap it out for a different attachment.

The Ravage-8 stock increases the crouch movement speed, sprint speed, and ADS speed, adding up and making the weapon swift when it's on hand. The FTAC Ripper 56 increases aim stability, hip fire accuracy, and recoil stabilization, making it easier to control and consistent for longer ranges.

The Bruen Flash Grip is another attachment that further boosts the weapon's ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed but takes a slight toll on the recoil control.

This weapon build focuses and is centered around making the Chimera Assault Rifle agile and easy to control simultaneously. Both these traits are crucial when dealing with waves of enemy operators and competing against some of the fastest TTK weapons in Modern Warfare 2.

