Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer free access: How to play, dates, content, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is going free-to-play for five days this December. During this limited period of time, all users, irrespective of the platform they are on, will be able to access the game's multiplayer mode without shelling out a single penny. However, their in-game experience will be constrained to a few maps and game modes.

Shortly after the release of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded update, the developers announced a free trial period for the premium game. Being a first for the title, it will allow players to get a taste of the most commercially successful Call of Duty game to date.

This article will cover all the relevant information that fans need to be aware of in the upcoming free multiplayer access period.

Everything fans need to know about Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer free access

With free multiplayer access, players will get to join the action right at the beginning of Season 1 Reloaded. Here's how you can get started with the free trial period:

First, head over to your system's respective game store (Xbox Games Store, PlayStation Store, Steam, or Battle.net) Here, search for "Modern Warfare 2 free access." You will then find the game. Start off its download and you're good to go.

It should be noted that players can only begin the download once the free access period goes live, with the section below providing more information about the dates and time.

Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer free access dates and time

The free period for Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer starts at 10:00 am PT on December 15 and ends at 10:00 am PT on December 19, providing fans with five days of free gameplay. Since two of these days are on the weekend, gamers should have plenty of time to completely enjoy the latest shooter title.

All the content that will be available during Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer free access

El Asilo, Farm 18, and Shipment as playable maps during free multiplayer access (Images via Activision)

As mentioned earlier, players will only be able to take advantage of a few maps and game modes with free multiplayer access. During this limited-time event, they will be able to play on the following maps and game modes:

Maps

Shipment

Farm 18

El Asilo

Game modes

Team Deathmatch

Domination

Hardpoint

Kill Confirmed

While these maps and modes are limited, the developers will allow players to play all of them from both a first-person perspective and a third-person perspective. Although the latter mode isn't a first for the series, it has received plenty of attention from the developers this time around, ensuring a smooth and functional experience for all.

These are all the details that fans need to know about the upcoming free multiplayer access period. Users will also be able to level up, try out the new perk system, and take advantage of the game's advanced movement mechanics, such as ledge grabbing and more.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 1 Reloaded is now live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

