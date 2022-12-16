How to play on Modern Warfare 2's Christmas Shipment map before holiday event

Much to the community's delight, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is getting a Christmas event. Over the course of this event, Shipment, an iconic recently added map, will undergo a significant transformation that's centered around the holiday season. To bring the Christmas motif to life, the Shipment map will be decked out with lights, wreaths, ribbons, snowmen, and other festive elements.

Shipment was recently added to Modern Warfare 2 with the Season 1 Reloaded update. The mid-season patch introduced the final map that was promised during the Season 1 content map roadmap. Although the Shipment map has been significantly altered for the current title, the upcoming Christmas event will elevate the map's esthetics to a whole new level.

A step-by-step guide to playing on the Christmas Shipment map in Modern Warfare 2

Shipment is a well-known Call of Duty map that originally appeared in the series with Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare in 2007. Since then, the map has been featured in a slew of games, including COD: Vanguard, COD: World War 2, and others.

It has now returned to the franchise's latest title along with the Season 1 Reloaded update. This time around, the iconic map is onboard a cargo ship during the night.

That being said, the map will be receiving a Christmas overhaul during the Modern Warfare 2 holiday event, which is just around the corner. Although players can avail it then, there's a way for fans to explore the upcoming map right now. Here's how you can do it:

1) First, launch Call of Duty HQ and select Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 from the home screen.

2) From here, scroll down to the multiplayer section and click on 'Private Match.' The game will then ask if you wish to create a private match or join one. You must select the first option.

Selecting 'Create Private Match' in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

3) Now, select any game mode from the list of available game modes.

4) You must then wait for a few seconds until the lobby properly loads up. Once it's fully loaded, you must access the Game Setup settings.

5) Here, click on Map and scroll to the right, where you will find two Shipment map options. One of them will be the generic map, while the other will be the Christmas-themed Shipment. Select the Christmas-themed map.

Selecting the Christmas-themed Shipment map (Image via Activision)

6) You can now head back to the lobby and click on 'Start Match.'

You will now be deployed into the Christmas Shipment map ahead of its actual arrival. Nevertheless, it should be noted that this is a private match. If you want to dive into some action, invite friends to your private lobby and begin a match to enjoy this holiday-themed map.

That's all there's to know about playing the Christmas-themed Shipment map ahead of the holiday event. The highly anticipated event is expected to go live on December 21, 2022, and run until January 4, 2023. Apart from the Shipment changes, the event will also introduce the Klaus Operator to the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 1 Reloaded is now live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

