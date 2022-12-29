Activision recently added Tier 1 Shipment to the Warzone 2 playlist for the community to satiate high-stakes combat-hungry players. Tier 1 is an iteration of the previously renowned “Hardcore mode,” which brings in even faster time-to-kill than the regular Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer lobbies.

Players can queue in for this playlist and experience near-hellish gameplay as all the operators face severe and realistic difficulties.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is Activision’s latest campaign multiplayer title that features several classic multiplayer modes and a few new ones to entertain the player base. Seasoned players enjoy taking up challenges and testing their skills in hardcore modes instead of regular multiplayer lobbies.

Modern Warfare 2 gets the notorious Tier 1 Shipment in the playlist

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard



Control is back!



Hop into the final week of Shipmas via The Naughty List playlist



This week in



Mini-Royale (Trios)

3rd Person Battle Royale (Trios)

This week in #MWII: Control is back! Hop into the final week of Shipmas via The Naughty List playlist 🎁 This week in #Warzone2:Mini-Royale (Trios)3rd Person Battle Royale (Trios)Battle Royale (Quads, Trios, Duos, Solos)

Tier 1 is the renamed version of the Hardcore mode in Activision’s latest title. For green soldiers merrily marching in different multiplayer lobbies, hardcore mode drags the players to their absolute limits and can be an unforgettable experience.

Tier 1 Shipment details

Players will face multiple difficulties in this mode as the Heads-Up Display (HUD) is removed only for minimal and crucial indicators. All the operators in the lobby die after being hit with only one or two bullets, which decreases the time-to-kill drastically.

With its concise and straightforward layout, shipment is already one of the most chaotic maps ever introduced in Modern Warfare 2. These are also the last few days for players to enjoy the festively decorated Shipment, as the “Naughty List” playlist is coming to an end after this week.

More highlight game modes

One of the fan-favorite game modes, Control, in Modern Warfare 2 is also returning to the playlists this week. Players can queue into Battle Royale (BR) Trios (mini-royale), which features smaller safe zones with lesser players to create a faster version of the main Warzone 2 BR mode.

Third-person BR trios and regular BR (Quads, Trios, Duos, and Solos) are also being added to the pool of rotations. All these game modes will provide the same amount of XP to the players regardless of playlist choice. Similarly, all of the mentioned lobbies can utilize weapons and normal XP boost tokens to help players gain more levels.

This festive season has brought forward several game modes to keep the entire player base engaged - Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2. There are more than enough playlists to keep the average player busy throughout several hours of grinding.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and handy weapon build guides.

